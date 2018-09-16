Creative Arts Emmys Live Stream: How to Watch the 2018 Awards Online

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show airs tonight, September 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern on FXX. These awards honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement on television. The awards also include exceptional work in animation, reality and documentary series, and various TV genres. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of FXX on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including FXX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FXX is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

FXX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The awards show was held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tonight’s live stream is an edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys that were awarded on Saturday and Sunday of last week. Saturday was scripted programming and Sunday featured awards for unscripted and documentary programming. Tonight’s award stream is a lead-up to the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.

If you don’t mind being spoiled, here is a quick rundown of some of the award winners that you will see tonight. Eighty cast and crew members of the Star Trek franchise will accept the Governors Award. Other award winners include Family Guy, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Break a Hip, Blue Planet II, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more. In total, HBO receives 17 awards, Netflix 16, NBC 15, and CNN 8, along with many other networks. One of them is Hulu, which receives four. And Adult Swim also takes away some thanks to Rick and Morty.