Watch Doug Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Doug Funnie is just your everyday pre-teen. After moving to Bluffington, he has to navigate life as the new kid in town. Luckily, he quickly finds a best friend in Skeeter, and forms a quick crush on Patty Mayonnaise, both who help make his transition to his new school as easy as possible. Created by Jim Jinkins, Doug helped kids use the power of their imagination, making it an essential part of the Nickelodeon lineup.

Doug was such a likable character that he was bought by Disney in 1996, after just a few seasons on Nickelodeon. The show was first titled Brand Spanking New! Doug but was later shortened to Disney’s Doug. Even though the episodes were a little different (and some of the characters ended up getting makeovers) it was still nice to know that Doug Funnie had even more stories to tell. There was also a theatrical stage show at Disney World and a movie that came out in the ’90s.

Now, Doug is available for a new generation. You can watch Nickelodeon’s Doug streaming online, and yes — it still holds up. It’s still a very powerful, educational show for both children and adults to enjoy. Here’s how to watch Doug streaming online.

How to Watch Doug Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to all four Nickelodeon seasons of Doug. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch episodes from the first four seasons of Doug on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately for some of you), the Disney seasons of Doug aren’t available on any streaming services.

How Many Doug Seasons Are There?

Seven seasons of Doug aired — the first four were on Nickelodeon, and the final three were on ABC. Both had slightly different titles, so some people don’t consider them to be the same show. Here are some of the most memorable plots from every season.

Doug Season 1

13 Episodes | August 1991 – December 1991

Originally from Bloatsburg, Doug has to make new friends upon a move to Bluffington. Doug, who’s 11 at the start of the show, is fond of journaling and isn’t afraid to open up about his personal insecurities. In the pilot episode, Doug has his first battle with school bully Roger Klotz, who tries to convince him that the way to popularity is by bagging a Neematoad, which is some sort of town swamp monster. Doug is also insecure about the size of his nose in this season, as he’s almost too embarrassed to get his school photo taken. Doug is also framed for stealing a trophy that belongs to his principal.

Doug Season 2

13 Episodes | September 1992 – December 1992

Doug feels embarrassed over a secret love song he writes for Patti. Doug also meets an exchange student from Yakestonia named Fentruck Stimmel, but gets upset when he thinks that Fentruck might have developed a fast crush on Patti. Turns out, it was just a miscommunication. Porkchop, Doug’s dog, accidentally gets artistic after wrecking Doug’s painting due to chasing a squirrel. But, it’s not ruined in the eyes of actual artists — they see the mistake as being wonderful artwork.

Doug Season 3

13 Episodes | April 1993 – July 1993

Roger asks Doug to pet sit his cat, Stinky, who turns out to be more of a handful than Doug bargained for. Doug and Skeeter try to collaborate on a comic book, called Silver Skeeter and Quailman — but, their friendship gets tested. Doug’s cartooning skills find another outlet, as well — the school paper. After drawing a comic that put the school’s mystery meat in unflattering light, Principal Bone pulled it from the issue. Doug feels embarrassed to go to a party after a zit springs up on his face. In the episode “Doug is Hamburger Boy,” he needs to dress as the Honker Burger’s famous mascot for a week.

Doug Season 4

13 Episodes | September 1993 – January 1994

Patti and Doug go to the movies together, but Doug can’t figure out whether or not the outing is an actual date. Doug feels a little embarrassed over his body after gaining a few pounds and vows to workout religiously to Ronald “Prepare to Suffer” Weisenheimer’s videos before Beebe’s big pool party. Doug learns that his biggest fan is a second grader named Dylan, who follows him around town in the episode “Doug’s Fan Club.” The last episode of the season features Doug and his friends graduating from sixth grade at Bluffington School.

Doug Season 5

26 Episodes | September 1996 – March 1997

In the show’s first season on Disney, Doug acknowledges the fact that a lot has changed in town. For one, the Honker Burger is now a restaurant called Chez Honque, and Roger acquires a lot of money. All of it makes him tempted to cancel his 12th birthday party, but he continues on. Starting seventh grade, Doug has new teachers and a new school that isn’t quite finished being constructed. After breaking up, The Beets choose to play a break-up concern, but Doug — a huge fan — doesn’t have the money to go. Doug also realizes his parents may be right after all after he sneaks in to see a movie called Targetman that his parents don’t think he’s old enough for.

Doug Season 6

8 Episodes | September 1997 – November 1997

Mr. Bone returns, as he’s named the new Vice Principal of Doug’s new school, Beebe Bluff Middle. Speaking of Beebe, she starts dating Skeeter in the episode titled “Doug’s Friend’s Friend.” The episode featured an episode on anorexia nervosa after Patti tried extreme methods in order to lose weight.

Doug Season 7

31 Episodes | September 1998 – June 1999

In the final season of the show, Doug vows to tell Patti how he feels about her — but it seems like he might have waited too long, as she has another possible suitor. Doug also toys with the idea of others, as he catches the eye of eighth-grader Cassandra Bleem. One of Doug’s old friends, Bobby Bodingo, moves to Bluffington. While Doug is initially excited to reunite with his friend, he realizes how much Bobby has changed since back in the day. In the series finale, Doug’s sister Judy gets ready to go to college, and Doug’s voice starts changing. It’s also the wedding day of Mr. Mayonnaise and teacher Ms. Krystal, and everything seems to go wrong, including Doug losing the ring. But it ends with Patti asking Doug out for a date, and Doug reaching the final page of his journal.

What Are the Best Doug Episodes?

Doug covered a lot of ground during its seven-season run, but certain episodes stand out from the rest. Here’s a list of the best Doug episodes.

Season 1, Episode 3: “Doug’s Big Nose”

In the second part of episode three, Doug is at school for Photo Swap Day, but he feels a little self-conscious about his nose. It all happens after Skeeter’s baby brother, Dale, refers to Doug as “big nose,” proving that the smallest interactions can make someone feel a little worried about their appearance. Luckily, Doug accepts his nose at the end of the episode and swaps pictures with Patti.

Season 2, Episode 4: “Doug’s Dinner Date”

Doug feels paranoid after hearing they’ll be serving liver and onions at Patti’s house, soon after being invited over for a big dinner. Unfortunately, that’s the meal Doug enjoys the least — but he fears being rude. Eventually, Doug learns that Patti is just joking with him. As it turns out, she pays very close attention to Doug’s likes and dislikes.

Season 2, Episode 12: “Doug Goes Hollywood”

All of Bluffington gets excited when director J.B. Spiggot is in town looking for new talent. While Doug thinks he might be the one to get the offer, it turns out he’s actually got his eyes on Doug’s dog, Porkchop.

Season 4, Episode 8: “Doug’s Brainy Buddy”

After taking an intelligence test, Skeeter gets higher-than-expected results. The news causes him to think more about colleges and the future. Doug, on the other hand, feels like he’s no longer in the same class as Skeeter, and even thinks the test results might have been a mistake. It causes a big rift between the two of them.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Doug Cast?

In animation, good voices are key for creating memorable characters. Here are the voices that make up the cast of Doug.

Billy West as Doug Funnie and Roger Klotz

Billy West voiced both the main character of Doug, and Doug’s bully Roger. West is very well known in the world of animation. He’s most recently appeared in the Netflix series Disenchantment, and has also voiced Fry, Dr. Zoidberg, and Professor Hubert Farnsworth in Futurama.

Becca Lish as Theda Funnie and Judy Funnie

Aside from playing two popular members of the Funnie family, Becca Lish worked on Celebrity Deathmatch providing various voices, and also appeared as a GPS voice in a 2012 episode of Louie.

Fred Newman as Skeeter Valentine and Mr. Dink

Fred Newman voiced Skeeter, and has had various jobs since. The most popular may be the role of Fred the Conductor in the 2008 series Lomax: The Hound of Music.

Constance Shulman as Patti Mayonnaise

Many people were surprised to see Constance Shulman, known for voicing Patty, as a series regular on Orange is the New Black. Schulman played Yoga Jones on 47 episodes. She also appeared on a 2017 episode of The Blacklist and an episode of Broad City that aired that same year.

Alice Playten as Beebe Bluff

Alice Playten played the role of Beebe Bluff, who eventually gets a middle school named after her in the Disney version of Doug. She also took on the role of Bonnie in three episodes of Frasier, and appeared on two episodes of As The World Turns in 2005. Playten passed away in 2011, at the age of 63.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Doug?

Unlike animation shows like The Simpsons — and even Rugrats, in the later years — Doug didn’t rely on the help of many guest stars. Instead, their cast took on multiple roles to create the citizens of Bluffington.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Doug?

The show was created by Jim Jinkins, but he needed a little help in order to make Nickelodeon’s very first Nicktoon a success.

Jim Jinkins: Doug Creator and Executive Producer

After Doug, Jim Jinkins went in to work on another Nickelodeon series — Allegra’s Window. He also worked on 101 Dalmations: The Series back in 1998. But, Doug was his very first big project.

Vanessa Coffey: Doug Executive Producer

Vanessa Coffey was a big name for Nickelodeon. Aside on working to create Doug, she also lent a hand in the other two Nicktoons that debuted on the same day as Doug — Rugrats and Ren & Stimpy. She also worked for Rocko’s Modern Life in 1993 and 1994.

Will McRobb: Doug Writer

Will McRobb has also worked on The Assistants, The Naked Brothers Band, and KaBlam!, the latter in which he created.

Tony Eastman: Doug Director

Tony Eastman directed 23 episodes of the series, and was also a storyboard artist. He worked mostly in storyboards, with one of his other prominent credits being MTV’s Daria.

Where Doug Ranks in the Television Pantheon

It takes a lot to be the first Nicktoon. Nickelodeon gambled a lot in running its own cartoons, but Doug was such a wonderful addition to their lineup. The show discusses morals, and teaches valuable lessons, without making them seem a little too obvious. Instead, Doug is an 11-year-old who’s figuring out life the same way a typical 11-year-old would. The show is also quite diverse, showing that individuals come in all shapes and sizes.

Out of the three original Nicktoons, Doug was the shining star. That is, during its time on Nickelodeon. The first four seasons had a lot of charm. The ABC series was completely different — which is why it’s a good thing they gave it a brand new name to set it apart from the original show.

The show also showcased the importance of keeping a journal and keeping track of the memories you’ve made as a child. Doug ends every day writing in his journal, much like a cartoon Doogie Howser, but it’s the perfect way to close out episodes.

Aside from Bluffington being fictional, and the Funnie family being animated, the show seems very real. Sure, there’s no such thing as a monstrous Neematoad (the closest being nematodes, which are microscopic roundworms) but Doug faced all the same questions that most pre-teens face. While he learned to gain confidence in himself throughout the series, there were many important lessons he had to face along the way. Thus, Doug remains a must-watch for any household with kids.