How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Premiere Online

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres in a two-night event, on the ABC network, starting on Monday, September 24, 2018. For those hoping to watch DWTS, but do not have a cable log in, there are several cable-free live streaming options, in addition to other ways to watch the show below. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch DWTS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Dancing With the Stars live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who have cable TV or cable log in information, ABC allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

On Dancing With the Stars this season, many of your favorite pros and cast members have returned to the ballroom. All three judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, are back on the judges’ panel. Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are back as well. Pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, and Cheryl Burke are just some of the fan-favorites who are back in the mix. Plus, pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are competing. But, this season they return to the cast as an engaged couple. And, they are not the first dancers to hit it off together on the show.

DWTS pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater are married to each other, while former cast member Derek Hough is dating troupe dancer Hayley Erbert. And Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim, tied the knot with dancer Peta Murgatroyd last summer. This season, Maks and Peta are not cast members on the show.

Some of the new celebrities in the mix as contestants include TV stars, radio personalities, reality stars, athletes and music artists. Fresh off the finale of Bachelor in Paradise 2018, Joe Amabile, aka Grocer Joe, has joined the show as a contestant. Music artist Tinashe, radio personality Bobby Bones, model Alexis Ren, and athlete Demarcus Ware are just a few of the contestants competing this season.

Dancing With the Stars will be airing twice per week this season, on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, along with Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. According to ET Online, eliminations will go down on the Tuesday night shows, beginning in the very first week. In past seasons, the timing for first eliminations has varied, though they usually were scheduled for the second week, rather than the first. This gave contestants more time to enjoy the experience before getting kicked off the show.