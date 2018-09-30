How to Watch ‘Family Guy’ Season 27 Online

Family Guy is back for another season. Tonight, season 17 premieres on the Fox network, airing just after the new season of The Simpsons. For those hoping to watch the show, but they don’t have a cable subscription, there are alternative options for watching Family Guy tonight. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch new Family Guy episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch episodes of Family Guy live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Family Guy episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch the show on Amazon, the full season 17 of the show is available for purchase for $14.99. Individual episodes are also up to buy for $1.99 – $2.99 per episode. Fans can also watch episodes of the show’s new season on the Fox website, though viewers will need to sign in with a TV provider or have a cable subscription to watch the new episodes.

If you would like to get the rundown on the first few episodes of the new season for Family Guy, read on below for episode descriptions and additional show info.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Married With Cancer” and the premiere plot description states that, “Brian meets and falls in love with Jess, who reveals she has cancer; after she receives devastating news regarding her diagnosis, Brian proposes marriage to her.” The second episode is called “Dead Dog Walking”. Episode 2’s plot synopsis then reads, “Brian’s marriage to Jess is not what he envisioned; at Peter’s suggestion, Brian lets himself go, causing Jess to make a surprising decision.”

“Pal Stewie” is the name of the third episode and episode 3’s description reads, “Stewie quickly befriends a boy his age, but is devastated when he realizes he isn’t invited to his birthday party; Peter and Lois attend a self-empowerment seminar.” The fourth episode is titled “Big Trouble in Little Quahog” and the episode description reads, “After Brian teases Stewie for being small, Stewie invents a shrinking machine that results in both of them shrinking to a microscopic size.”

Tune in tonight to see the new episodes of the show, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. The new season premieres directly after The Simpsons‘ premiere tonight.

Other shows also premiering tonight include new series God Friended Me, 60 Minutes and NCIS: Los Angeles.