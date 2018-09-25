How to Watch ‘FBI’ TV Show 2018 Online

CBS has a new TV show called FBI, premiering tonight, but if you don’t have cable, you are probably trying to figure out other ways to watch the show. Fortunately, there are several methods to watching the show online. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch FBI live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch FBI episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For more information on the new series, what to expect on the first couple episodes, and cast details, read on below.

“FBI” PILOT PREMIERE DATE & TIME SLOT: The first episode premieres on September 25, 2018, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. The time slot for the season is on Tuesday nights, in between NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

“FBI” TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find the details here to view all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

“FBI” TV SERIES SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis of the new series reads, “From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” franchise, “FBI” is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. First-class agents — including Maggie Bell and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan — bring all of their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, to keep New York and the country safe.”

“FBI” TV SHOW CAST: The cast members on the show are Missy Peregrym as FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell, Jeremy Sisto as FBI Special Agent Jubal Valentine, Zeeko Zaki as FBI Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonee Noel as Kristen Chazal, and Sela Ward as Dana Mosier.

“FBI” PILOT: The plot description of episode 1 reads, “After a bomb explosion devastates a residential apartment building, special agents Maggie Bell and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan of the New York office of the FBI investigate a possible war between rival gangs.”

“FBI” EPISODE 2: “Green Birds” is the title of episode 2 and the plot synopsis of the episode states that, “After eight people are fatally poisoned at a deli in New York City, agents Maggie Bell and OA Zidan trace the crime to an unlikely culprit and conduct a sting operation to prevent further attacks.”

In addition to FBI premiering on September 25, 2018, there are several other big premieres going on. Some of the new shows, as well as veteran ones, set to make their seasonal debut tonight include The Gifted, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Lethal Weapon, This Is Us, New Amsterdam and Mr. Inbetween.