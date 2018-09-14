Watch Futurama Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

After creating one hit show, Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, knew he had another one in him — and this time, it’d be a premise like no other. It’d focus around a delivery boy named Fry who didn’t have much going for him until he was accidentally encapsulated for 1,000 years. Now, he’s living in a new version of New York (called “New New York”) as a delivery boy. But this time, it’s way more than pizzas.

Futurama initially ran from 1999 to 2003, with a revival in 2008 that consisted of four mini-movies. The show returned in episode form on Comedy Central in 2010, for two more full seasons that were both broken in two parts. In total, 140 episodes aired, which is impressive for an animated series.

If you want to watch Futurama online, you’re in for a treat. The brilliantly written show includes a lot of laughs but also has a few episodes that’ll make you cry every single time. Here’s the best way to watch Futurama streaming online, including the best episodes you won’t want to miss.

How to Watch Futurama Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Futurama. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Futurama on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Futurama Seasons Are There?

In total, the show aired for seven seasons, the last two which were split. The show was initially canceled in 2003, after season four, but came back on a new network in 2008. Its last episode aired in 2013.

Futurama Season 1

13 Episodes | March 1999 – November 1999

During the first season of Futurama we meet Fry — a pizza delivery boy who’s a bit down on his luck. After falling for a prank delivery on New Year’s Eve, he accidentally freezes himself and wakes up in a completely different world, filled with mutants and robots. The first season explores Fry’s new friendship with a robot named Bender, who eventually becomes his roommate.

Futurama Season 2

19 Episodes | November 1999 – December 2000

As the season extended into December, the show was allowed to have their first Christmas episode, titled “Xmas Story.” The episode went into Fry’s first Christmas in the future and featured a Robot Santa that made the occasion not very jolly. Bender also explores his love of cooking, even working with celebrity chef Elzar in “Bender Gets Made.”

Futurama Season 3

22 Episodes | January 2001 – December 2002

In season three, Fry is finally able to articulate his romantic feelings for Leela — but only because of a parasite that he got during the episode “Parasites Lost.” In the ninth episode of the season, “The Cyber House Rules,” Leela is offered the chance to have two eyes after she runs into a plastic surgeon she used to know during childhood.

Futurama Season 4

18 Episodes | February 2002 – August 2003

Amy and Kif’s relationship gets a little confusing after Kif gets pregnant. Sigourney Weaver lends her voice in the episode “Love and Rocket,” playing a ship’s female voice setting that Bender accidentally falls in love with. During the original season finale of the show, Fry swaps hands with the devil in order to play the holophonor, since his goal is to impress Leela.

Futurama Season 5

16 Episodes | March 2008 – August 2009

Season five consisted of four movies, each which had four parts — Bender’s Big Score, The Beast with a Billion Backs, Bender’s Game, and Into the Wild Green Yonder.

Futurama Season 6A

13 Episodes | June 2010 – November 2010

The first half of the revival, which aired on Comedy Central, included episodes like “Rebirth,” in which many of the main cast actually died before being revived by Professor Farnsworth, and “The Late Philip J. Fry,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2011.

Futurama Season 6B

13 Episodes | June 2011 – September 2011

Part 2 of the season aired seven months later, and included episodes like “Law and Oracle” and “Reincarnation,” in which the cast was reanimated in three very different styles for three different segments — “Child Labor Syndicate Presents: ‘Colorama: In Glorious Black and White,” which had a 1930’s style, “”Future Challenge 3000,” which resembled video game animation, and “”Action Delivery Force” which was drawn like an anime.

Futurama Season 7A

13 Episodes | June 2012 – August 2012

Season 7 was also broken into two — and it was the final season for Futurama, as of now. The first episode features a cameo by Wanda Sykes as a soda machine who ends up having a son with Bender. The episode “Fun on a Bun” focuses around Oktoberfest, where the crew falsely assumes that Fry has been turned into sausages.

Futurama Season 7B

13 Episodes | June 2013 – September 2013

During the last half of the season, Futurama aired a fairytale-themed episode called “Leela and the Genestalk,” where Leela develops a new mutation that, strangely enough, causes her to form tentacles and take on a new form. Leela and Fry’s romance is back on, and the two go to a not-so-private resort in the episode “Fry and Leela’s Big Fling.” The new series finale, called “Meanwhile,” in which Fry tries to propose to Leela but ends up getting trapped through time together.

What Are the Best Futurama Episodes?

There are many solid episodes of Futurama, especially since it’s a series that didn’t have weak seasons — unlike, say, Groening’s first hit. Here’s a list of the best Futurama episodes:

Season 1, Episode 11: “Mars University”

During the first season of Futurama, the gang goes back to college — and Bender reunites with some of the guys of his old robot fraternity, Epsilon Rho Rho. But the main storyline revolves around a monkey named Günter who’s one of Professor Farnsworth’s projects — and the new roommate of Fry. Günter has above-average intelligence for a monkey due to an undersized hat he wears that’s loaded with electronium.

Season 2, Episode 15: “The Problem with Popplers”

The crew lands on a planet looking for food, but end up discovering something better — something on land that’s pretty tasty, which they call Popplers. Pretty soon, Popplers are the latest food craze. They discover too late that while they’re delicious, they’re also babies of the Omicronian race — and the Omicronians want to eat Leela as payback.

Season 4 Episode 7: “Jurassic Bark”

“Jurassic Bark” is a controversial episode of Futurama, since it’s a wonderful representation of the everlasting bond between human and dog. Nominated for an Emmy, it starts when Fry witnesses the fossilized version of his dog, Seymour, in a museum. Professor Farnsworth tells him that he could clone Seymour, which makes Fry excited — until he realizes Seymour lived a bunch of years after Fry’s disappearance. Thinking he probably forgot him, Fry gives up on the process. At the end of the episode, viewers learn that Fry was, more or less, Seymour’s entire world. Be prepared, as this episode is guaranteed to make all dog-lovers cry.

Season 4, Episode 18: “The Devil’s Hands are Idle Playthings”

Originally intended on being the series finale of Futurama, “The Devil’s Hands are Idle Playthings” focuses around Fry’s desire to play the holophoner to impress Leela. In honor to do it quickly, he trades his hands with the Robot Devil. With his new skill, he’s asked to write an opera. Unfortunately, Leela goes deaf due to more false trading, so at first, she’s not able to hear it.

Season 6, Episode 21: “Yo Leela Leela”

Leela finds a lot of success in this season six episode, after creating a children’s series called Rumbledy-Hump. Eventually, her ego grows as the franchise takes off. The one problem? The idea for the show wasn’t necessarily her own. Leela stumbled across actual creatures called the Humplings, and the plots for the show were taken directly from them. Thus, she was getting credit for work that wasn’t her own.

Season 7, Episode 23: “Game of Tones”

If you’re looking for more episodes that’ll make you tear up, “Game of Tones” may very well do it — especially if you’ve lost a parent, and wish there were just more words you could tell them. A sound plagues Fry and the gang, and in order to properly identify it, he needs to go back in time. By trying to relive his memories, he ends up gaining the closure he’s always needed.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Futurama Cast?

Futurama depended on the help of a few notable voice actors — and one actress who had another hit series you might remember.

If there’s a cartoon character you’ve loved from your childhood, there’s an excellent chance that Billy West voiced him. Aside from Fry, the signature human and lead character in Futurama, West has also provided voices in King of the Hill and Pinky and the Brain, and provided the voices of both Ren and Stimpy the Nickelodeon show by the same name, as well as Doug Funnie on Doug.

You may have been introduced to her as Peggy on Married With Children but Katey Sagal is more than that — she’s also a talented voice actor, portraying captain Turanga Leela. Known best as Leela, she’s an orphaned mutant who learns her own origin throughout the run of the series.

John DiMaggio, who voices the ever-surly Bender, is also no stranger to voice acting. He constantly has projects going on, and has notably played the role of Brother Blood in Teen Titans Go! and Jake in Adventure Time. While Bender often doesn’t understand humans, his friendship with Fry is one of the most heartfelt relationships of the series.

Actress Lauren Tom plays Amy Wong, who’s the slightly ditzy yet lovable Planet Express intern. Outside of voice work, Tom is known best as playing Julie, Ross’s girlfriend on Friends that makes Rachel quite jealous.

Tress MacNeille as Linda, Hattie McDoogal, Mom, and various other characters

Even though she wasn’t a main character, Tress MacNeille lent her voice to many side characters that were important to Futurama. In total, she was featured in 122 out of the show’s 124 episodes.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Futurama?

The show employed a fair number of guest stars, including the cast of Star Trek in an episode called “Where No Fan Has Gone Before” and Dan Castellaneta from The Simpsons in multiple episodes. Here are a few of the other important Futurama guest stars:

Coolio as Kwanzaabot

Coolio was on Futurama three times in holiday-themed episodes. Kwanzaabot has tried hard to spread the word of Kwanzaa by passing out literature with the title of “What the Hell is Kwanzaa?” for well over 600 years.

Lucy Liu as herself

Well, technically herself. Lucy Liu is a bot that Fry downloaded in order to date, in the episode “I Dated A Robot.” She also made an appearance in “Love and Rocket,” which was the episode that also included Sigourney Weaver.

Patton Oswalt as “Giant Unattractive Monster

It’s a terrible character name, but Patton Oswalt was probably down for the joke. His cameo was in the episode “Benderama.”

Emilia Clarke as Marianne

Yes, Khaleesi also provided voiceover work in Futurama. In the episode titled “Stench and Stenchibility,” she plays a flower vendor who dates Zoidberg since, thankfully, she lacks the sense of smell.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Futurama?

Like many cartoons, Futurama had a key group of creators who stuck with the show throughout the years.

David X Cohen, Futurama Co-Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer

David X Cohen, once known as David S. Cohen back when he worked on The Simpsons, not only worked on the show but also worked on Futurama-related video games.

Matt Groening, Futurama Co-Creator

Aside from creating two of the most notable cartoon series on television, he’s been working on a brand new series called Disenchantment which will be released this August.

Eric Horsted, Futurama Writer and Producer

Eric Horsted wrote 15 episodes of the show, from “I, Roommate” back in 1999 to “Stench and Stenchibility” in 2013.

Where Futurama Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Fans of Futurama are often drawn to the show for two reasons — the sharp writing, and the time travel aspect. It’s fun (and a little scary) to view a future in which celebrity heads are kept alive in jars, and robots are celebrities. Having so much leeway gives Futurama permission to really get creative with its plots. Still, they were always good with continuity. Plotlines and characters from past episodes often came up again in future episodes.

Episodes often had the capability of making the audience laugh and cry. The characters, while cartoons, are people (and robots and mutants) who we want to root for — we all know someone just like Fry. Even rarer is a show to have two season finales and have them both be touching odes to the character development of the show.

If you’re someone who values solid writing and enjoys the concept of space travel, Futurama is a must-see series.