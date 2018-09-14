Watch Grimm Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Created by Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, Grimm is the result of a police procedural drama loosely mashed up with fantasy tales by the Brothers Grimm. The show follows Portland Homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who discovers he is a Grimm, the latest in a line of protectors sworn to keep the balance between humanity and mythological creatures from folklore known as Wesen. Once called “a cop drama with a twist,” Grimm is a dark offering inspired by Grimms’ Fairy Tales, though many of the show’s 123 episodes are also inspired by other sources.

Throughout the series, Burkhardt battles an assortment of evil creatures with help from his Wesen friend, Monroe, and his partner, Detective Hank Griffin. The show’s opening proclaims, “There once was a man who lived a life so strange, it had to be true. Only he could see what no one else can—the darkness inside, the real monster within, and he’s the one who must stop them. This is his calling. This is his duty. This is the life of a Grimm.”

Are you a fan of off-kilter procedurals and/or fantasy tales? If so, here’s how to watch Grimm streaming online.

How to Watch Grimm Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with all six seasons of Grimm in its library. Here’s how to watch:

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every episode of Grimm on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every episode of Grimm on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

How Many Grimm Seasons Are There?

The show was originally developed for CBS, but the writer’s strike of 2008 stopped it dead in its tracks. In 2011 however, the show found a new home at NBC where it stayed for a total of six seasons.

Grimm Season 1

22 Episodes | October 2011 – May 2012

Portland Police detective Nick Burkhardt’s life is turned upside down when his Aunt Marie tells him he’s descended from a long line of creature hunters called Grimms. Grimms must protect the world from creatures known as Wesen. With the help of Monroe and Rosalee Calvert, two Wesen he meets on the job, Nick realizes that his status as a cop can help him become a beacon of peace…within the Wesen community and also between Wesen and humans. When Marie gives him a mysterious key he must protect, it leads him further into his fated role as the world’s next protector.

Grimm Season 2

22 Episodes | August 2012 – May 2013

Nick is reunited with his mother Kelly who decides to leave after a few days, taking the Coins of Zakynthos with her to destroy. Sean Renard wakes Juliette from her coma after taking a potion brewed by Adalind’s mother, revealing himself to be a half-Zauberbiest and a Royal in the process. Nick continues to juggle his duty as a cop and role as a Grimm fending off attacks from those hunting down his antique key. He finds out Captain Renard was the instigator of earlier attempts to steal the key, but when he does gain possession of it, he returns it to Nick. As Juliette regains her memory, Monroe, Rosalee and Bud introduce her to the Wesen world. Eric conceives a plan to capture Nick and force Sean to return to Europe using zombies to create chaos in Portland. The season ends with Nick in a coffin and completely paralyzed.

Grimm Season 3

22 Episodes | October 2013 – May 2014

As a result of the Cracher-Mortel toxin he was infused with, Nick experiences increased endurance and strength. Juliette, now woke to the Wesen world, joins Nick, Hank, Monroe and Rosalee in their weekly adventures. Monroe proposes to Rosalee, but his parents don’t approve of their inter-Wesen relationship. Nick soon meets Trubel, a Grimm who’s completely unaware about what Grimms or Wesens are. He takes her under his wing and becomes her mentor. Adalind seduces Nick with the help of magic, causing friction between Nick and Juliette. Trubel accidentally causes a stir at Monroe and Rosalee’s wedding, while Nick realizes that he’s no longer a Grimm due to Adalind’s meddling.

Grimm Season 4

22 Episodes | October 2014 – May 2015

Trubel tells the group that Captain Renard was shot despite everyone being confused about Nick’s devastating news. The FBI gets involved and questions Trubel since she shot and killed Renard’s shooter, Weston Steward, but she’s cleared of any charges. Renard’s mother revives him by freezing time and using a two-headed snake. He then begins having side effects from his resurrection and Nick and Hank soon realize that Renard is possessed by Jack the Ripper’s spirit. With the help of Monroe and Rosalee, they cure him. Nick gets his powers back by reversing the spell Adalind put on him with help from Juliette and Elizabeth. As a result of the spell reversal, Juliette turns into a Hexenbiest; she tries desperately to cure herself but the longest she’s turned, the worst it gets. With Juliette spiraling out of control, Trubel returns to Portland and a showdown between Nick’s crew, Juliette, the Royals and Verrat commences.

Grimm Season 5

22 Episodes | October 2015 – May 2016

Nick tries to wrap his head around his mother and Juliette’s deaths and the fact that his sworn enemy gave birth to his child. While he struggles with his new fatherhood, “Juliette” returns (in the form of Eve) while Monroe and Rosalee seek answers from the Wesen Council. A new group of bad guys named the Black Claw show their faces, hoping to coordinate a global Wesen uprising. They’re also after artifacts that Nick is searching for that will bring him closer to his ancestors. Eve remains under the Black Claw’s control, and the group sets up Hank by planting two bodies in his house. Nick’s arrest for assaulting now-Mayor Renard presents Black Claw with the perfect time to strike, and the group continues wreaking havoc throughout the rest of the season.

Grimm Season 6

13 Episodes | January 2017 – March 2017

After the massacre from Season 5, Renard issues an APB and shoot-to-kill order on Nick to try to blame him for the events at his loft. Nick and Renard go back and forth trying to best each other before they finally reach a deal. Nick and Hank get reinstated and begin working cases again. Even and Nick walk through a mirror and find themselves in a strange and dangerous land where Wesen and primitive humans fight and cannibalize each other. They meet their newfound enemy named Zerstörer. They discover that Zerstörer needed a Grimm to cross through the portal into the real world, which the monster does leaving a bloody trail behind him. Zerstörer attacks the precinct killing Wu and Hank, and later killing Eve. In the end, the entire gambit was a rouse, testing Nick to see if he was worthy to behold a staff of mighty power. The series ends 20 years later withi Kelly and Diana continuing the Grimm legacy fighting alongside Nick, Adalind, and Monroe and Rosalee’s triplets.

What Are the Best Grimm Episodes?

Season 1, Episode 22: “Woman in Black”

A string of horrific murders reignites the hunt for the Coins of Zakynthos, as Nick dives deeper into his life as a Grimm. A mysterious woman in black shows her face, making Nick and Hank’s jobs that much more difficult, and Nick finds it increasingly difficult to keep his secret from Juliette. At the end of this gripping finale, Nick finds out that everything he once knew about his parents’ deaths was a lie.

Season 2, Episode 12: “Season of the Hexenbiest”

Adalind returns to cause havoc in Portland and avenge her mom’s death in Claire Coffee’s finest performance of the series. Her eyes are set on Nick and his crew and she manipulates Juliette to get info while simultaneously threatening Nick and blackmailing Renard. She even orders up a beating for Hank. “Season of the Hexenbiest” proves that Adalind can be a wickedly fun Big Bad.

Season 5, Episodes 21 and 22: “Beginning of the End”

Black Claw makes a move against Hank that sends Nick on a rampage. Hadrian Wall’s investigation continues as they seek out a man named Bonaparte. Adalind and Captain Renard deal with Diana’s new unpredictability.

Season 6, Episode 12: “Zerstörer Shrugged”

A dark force arrives in Portland (this is Grimm, after all) setting its eyes on Diana. Nick, Captain Renard and Adalind do everything in their power to protect her, returning to the scene of Nick’s first investigation as a Grimm. Meanwhile, Monroe, Eve and Rosalee continue researching the origins of the mysterious stick. Hank and Wu arrive at a crime scene connected to the crew’s latest and greatest threat.

Who Are the Actors in the Grimm Cast?

A large character list full of various Wesen and humans means a long list of talent portraying them. Here are the main cast members of Grimm.

Nick is the show’s main character who leads a dual life as a detective for the Portland PD and a fated creature hunter. Giuntoli guest starred on shows like Veronica Mars and Key and Peele, and even had a jaunt on reality TV appearing on Road Rules and The Challenge.

Hank is a homocide detective and Nick’s close friend and partner. He eventually learns Nick’s secret as he’s further drawn into the world of the supernatural. Hornsby can be seen later this year in the upcoming The Hate U Give and Creed II.

Monroe is a Wieder Blutbad who lived a fairly quiet life among humans until he formed an unlikely friendship with Nick the Grimm. TV fans know Weir Mitchell best for his roles as Haywire in Prison Break and Donny Jones in My Name Is Earl.

Renard is Captain of the South Precinct and was formerly a member of Black Claw. Roiz’s resume includes films like The Day After Tomorrow, Pompeii and Land of the Dead.

Eve is a Hexenbiest who was used as a weapon in the war against Black Claw. As Juliette, she was the former girlfriend of Nick Burkhardt who was transformed into a Wesen because of a potion gone wrong. Tulloch can also be seen in the Best Picture winner The Artist.

Bree is an apothecary and wife to Monroe. Turner’s credits include Bring It On: Again and The Ugly Truth.

Coffee also played Janie Ross in Franklin & Bash.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Grimm?

Here’s a list of the most important Grimm guest stars.

Alexis Denisof as Viktor Albert Wilhelm George Beckendorf

Having worked with co-creator David Greenwalt on shows like Angel and Buffy, Denisof plays Viktor, the cousin of Sean and Eric Renard. Viktor has zero tolerance for failure and is rather cold-hearted about his business.

Dee Wallace as Alice

Horror legend Wallace plays Monroe’s mother and fellow Blutbad. Wallace has starred in countless genre classics including E.T., The Howling, The Hills Have Eyes and Cujo.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Grimm?

Stephen Carpenter: Grimm Co-creator and Writer

In addition to Grimm, Carpenter directed Soul Survivors and wrote Blue Streak.

Jim Kouf: Grimm Co-creator, Executive Producer and Writer

Kouf’s writing credit include shows like Angel, The Handler and Ghost Whisperer.

David Greenwalt: Grimm Co-creator, Executive Producer, Director and Writer

Greenwalt is best known for his work on Buffy, Angel and The X-Files.

Where Grimm Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Grimm‘s unique blend of procedural storytelling and fantasy elements widened its appeal on NBC and earned it between 6-8 million viewers throughout its run. Along with its decent ratings, critics followed suit. The New York Times wrote, “Grimm is not a profound show (what is?), but few are more purely entertaining — engaging, clever, tense, funny, well paced and featuring a remarkably appealing cast as the friends and colleagues who help Nick.” The Hollywood Reporter added that Grimm was, “a high-concept hootenanny” stating that, “It has chills and humor and the ability to take a procedural story and twist it.” While the show might not be as expertly executed as The X-Files or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Grimm still made its mark on fans of genre television with its creative creature work, inventive twists and turns, and addictive storytelling.