How to Watch ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ Season 19 Online

Guy Fieri’s show Guy’s Grocery Games enters its 19th season and, along with new episodes airing, reruns air throughout the week as well. On Fieri’s show, he has talented chefs face against each other to compete in a variety of grocery store cooking exercises. Get to know more about the upcoming new episodes, the show itself, when it airs and how to watch episodes online, starting with your live stream options.

Guy’s Grocery Games airs on the Food Network, but if you do not have cable, you may be wondering how to watch the show using other ways. Fortunately, Food Network and its shows can be watched online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Food Network is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial using either your email address or phone number, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t Guy’s Grocery Games watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Guy’s Grocery Games live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Food Network is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Guy’s Grocery Games episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

If you want to catch up on previous episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games, Amazon features season 18 episodes from Guy’s Grocery Games, available for purchase individually and as a whole for the entire season. Fans can buy individual episodes in SD or HD, starting at $1.99 – $2.99 and ranging from $22.99 – $24.99 for the entire season. The previous seasons of the show, along with individual episodes, are available for purchase as well.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “First Round Redemption” and the plot description of the premiere episode reads, “Four GGG competitors who previously checked out early return to Flavortown to try their luck again; in each round, Guy Fieri hits them with his Wheel of Redemption, which features the games that the chefs went out on.” Episode 2 is called “Ultimate Chicken Challenge” and the synopsis of the episode states that, “Chefs come to Flavortown to compete in three chicken-themed rounds to prove their poultry prowess; Guy challenges the chefs with making a fried chicken combo on a $17 budget; chefs face a list of must-use ingredients; Guy’s triangle of terror.”

The third episode of the new season is called “Super Spicy Superstars” and the description of episode 3 reads, “Chefs face a modified food pyramid during an “International Heat” round; chefs shop for “Spicy Chicken Dishes” with tiny shopping bags; the remaining chefs brave a brand new game for a “Spicy Fried Dinner” round.”

Guy’s Grocery Games airs on the Food Network, with new episodes on Wednesday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. Throughout the day and throughout the week, rerun episodes of the show also air on the network. Some episodes of the show are available on the Food Network website, but viewers will need to log in with their TV provider, so this will not work if you do not have cable or cable login information.