Watch Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper is a sitcom steeped in ’90s goodness from the annals of everyone’s favorite (at the time) block of television: TGIF. The show follows former NBA player Mark Cooper (Mark Curry) turned substitute teacher/gym coach and his shared living quarters in Oakland, Calif. with childhood friend Robin, Robin’s best friend Vanessa (Holly Robinson Peete), and later, his cousin Geneva and her daughter Nicole (Raven-Symoné). Mark is a zany, single guy who’s used to getting laughs and ladies. Though he occasionally struggles living with all women, he appreciates their presence and perspectives. His personal zaniness often creates funny situations as they all learn to live and get along in a house they can barely afford.

Cooper began airing on Tuesday nights alongside Full House before finding its groove on ABC’s TGIF lineup for its second, third and fourth seasons. It finished its five-season run on Saturdays, capping off its 101 episodes in August of 1997.

Ready for another hang? Here how you can watch Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper streaming online.

How Many Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Seasons Are There?

There are five seasons of Cooper to go around as most TGIF aficionados are well aware of.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Season 1

22 Episodes | September 1992 – May 1993

Former basketball player Mark Cooper moves in with friends Robin Dumars and Vanessa Russell to help pay for the house they rent. Robin is Mark’s longtime childhood friend while Vanessa is her sorority sister from college. Mark begins work as a substitute science teacher for the high school where Robin teaches music. Later, he segues into being a gym teacher and also the high school basketball coach. When the group’s landlord dies, the house is purchased by some neighbors who also have an annoying, but good-hearted son, Tyler. When Tyler’s dad wants to evict them, Tyler steps in and convinces him to let the trio continue living there.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Season 2

22 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

Season 2 shakes up the cast as Robin moves out and Mark’s cousin Geneva moves in. Geneva brings her daughter Nicole with her, a pre-That’s So Raven Raven-Symoné. In the sophomore season, Mark chaperones Nicole’s slumber party alone, crashes the school’s drivers ed car, turns 30, and defends himself in court against an ex-girlfriend lawyer. When his mom leaves her husband of 35 years and moves in with Mark, he plans to reunite the couple…especially since his mom moved in with them!

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Season 3

22 Episodes | September 1994 – May 1995

Mark and a former college friend continue their old competitive habits first with wrestling and then with women. Geneva takes on a video store clerk, while a bus Vanessa rides on gets hijacked. Mark takes on a job as a mall Santa but fails miserably. Mark lies to Nicole in order to hang with his girlfriend, so he lets Nicole punish him once she finds out the truth. In the season finale, Mark, Geneva and Vanessa consider leaving Oakland for good as a result of some unexpected changes.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Season 4

22 Episodes | September 1995 – May 1996

Mike, Geneva and Vanessa return to Oakland. Geneva accepts a position as the high school principal, but she isn’t sure if she should rehire Mark. She does eventually, but just as she suspected, Mark starts taking advantage of her power position. Later, Mark uses Vanessa’s shoulder brace to get sympathy from a woman, but his ploy gets out of control. Mark and Vanessa date each other but run into trouble almost immediately. In the season finale, Mark proposes to Vanessa when he thinks Eric did the same, only to rescind the offer when he realizes his mistake. He proposes to her again, for real this time, even considering they’ve only been dating for like 30 seconds. Ah, television.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Season 5

13 Episodes | June 1997 – August 1997

Mark and Vanessa begin to plan their wedding, but Geneva has an unexpected (and completely reasonable) reaction. Mark gets jealous when Vanessa goes to a spa that’s run by attractive male employees. Geneva’s boyfriend wants to marry her, until Mark’s meddling screws things up. Mark works at a carnival giving out fake fortunes, but his shenanigans soon start to cause problems. In the series finale, Vanessa gets mad when Mark wears a squirrel costume for his wedding photos.

What Are the Best Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Episodes?

Mark’s mischief leads to some hilarious scenarios and misunderstandings. Here’s a list of the best Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper episodes.

Season 1, Episode 2: “Hangin’ with Michelle”

Who can turn down an appearance by Full House‘s Michelle Tanner and Uncle Jesse? No one, that’s who. Mark hurts himself subbing for Michelle’s class so she takes care of him. Then Stamos shows up and everything is amazing.

Season 1, Episodes 6 and 7: “Warriors”

Mark gets a temporary contract to play ball with the Warriors and must guard against Charles Barkley. Unfortunately for Mark, his story doesn’t end with him becoming a pro NBA player who makes millions of dollars a year.

Season 2, Episode 13: “For Whom the Heck the Bell Tolls”

Mark agrees to give a eulogy for a recently deceased basketball coach, but doesn’t want to admit that he can’t remember who the guy is.

Season 2, Episode 14: “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To”

Mark turns 30 and Tyler discovers a lump on Mark. A misunderstanding occurs between Mark and his doctor, so believing that he is dying, Mark goes skydiving and gives away all his belongings.

Season 4, Episode 5: “Halloween”

Nicole dares her neighbor Tyler to spend all night in a haunted house on Halloween.

Season 4, Episode 15: “Talent Show”

When Mark books a famous music group to play the school carnival, he’s a hero. But when the group fails to show up, the tables quickly turn on him.

Season 4, Episode 18: “The Curse”

Bad luck starts happening all around him which makes Mark start to believe that his new car he just bought is haunted.

Who Are the Actors in the Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Cast?

With a few changes in casting at the beginning of Season 2, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper solidified a strong and able ensemble.

Mark Curry as Mark Cooper

Curry plays Mark Cooper, a former Golden State Warrior who winds up being the interim head coach for the Oakbridge boys’ basketball team. After a stint on The Drew Carey Show, Curry had gigs on One Love, See Dad Run and Black Jesus.

Holly Robinson Peete as Vanessa Russell

Vanessa is a former EMT and trust fund kid who was cut off financially from her parents thanks to her over the top spending. At the end of the show’s fourth season, she gets engaged to her roommate Mark. Robinson Peete is well-known for her spots on Mike & Molly and Chicago Fire, in addition to being one of the original co-hosts of The Talk.

Raven-Symoné as Nicole Lee

Nicole is Geneva’s sassy preteen daughter who becomes friends with their annoying neighbor Tyler over time. Raven-Symoné is famous for her roles on The Cosby Show and That’s So Raven.

Sandra Quarterman as Geneva Lee

Geneva is Mark’s cousin who moves in with him after Robin moves out. She was a music teacher at Oakbridge High until she eventually got a promotion to principal. Quarterman played Major Lynne Reese in Strange World.

Marquise Wilson as Tyler Foster

Over the course of the series, Tyler went from being an annoying neighbor to a pseudo little brother to the gang. He periodically had crushes on both Vanessa and Geneva. Wilson can also be seen in Karma and guest spots on The Wild Thornberrys and Six Feet Under.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper?

Thanks to its basketball plot lines and TGIF placement, the show had plenty of notable guest stars over its five seasons.

Sherman Hemsley as Wallace Pitney

George Jefferson himself guests on an episode that sees Mark worrying about his job after crashing the school’s driver’s ed car. A young Don Cheadle appears in the same episode.

Dick Clark as Himself

After Mark becomes a local hero, the real mayor of Oakland and Dick Clark appear in an awards ceremony scene. Clark was a radio and TV personality famous for hosting American Bandstand and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The Harlem Globetrotters as Themselves

The Globetrotters come to town and Mark worries about missing out. The real life team guest stars as themselves bringing their famous style of sports theater and comedy to the show.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper?

Jeff Franklin: Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Creator and Executive Producer

Franklin has been a writer-producer-director for over 25 years. He work amounts to hundreds of hours of television and film, most notably Cooper, Full House and Malcolm & Eddie. Currently, he’s the creator and executive producer of Netflix’s Fuller House.

Mark Linn-Baker: Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Director

Linn-Baker, best known for playing Larry Appleton on Perfect Strangers, directed 34 of the series’ episodes. In addition to his directing duties, he guest starred on the show playing Larry Weeks.

Where Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Thanks to its tight comedic ensemble and cast chemistry, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper made a big splash on television in its prime. Although its first season had a more adult-oriented spin, the show quickly settled into a family-friendly tone featuring lots of slapstick comedy that was popular for ABC sitcoms at the time. Audiences gravitated towards Curry’s brand of humor and the show in general partly for its strong messages about family and friendship, in addition to showcasing the importance of mentoring the youth of America and supporting one’s community. Come for the ’90s-era nostalgia, hang around for the cast’s joshing camaraderie.