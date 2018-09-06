How to Watch ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Online

Season two of Iron Fist is set to come out tonight at midnight PST or 3 a.m. EST on Netflix. For those who would like to watch the show online, however, we’ve got the details on how to watch the show for free.

For those who have Netflix already, you’re probably familiar with how to use it, but newcomers to the streaming service may need a little assistance. When you go to the Iron Fist page on Netflix, you will either need to “Sign In” or “Join Free For a Month.” For those who are new to Netflix, you could watch the new season or anything else you want on the site, free for a month and then cancel your subscription if you no longer wish to use the service.

Once you hit the “Join Free For a Month” button, you will be taken to a scree with several packages and prices available for membership. These prices will only start charging you a month from when you sign up. Pick which package you would like (let’s say the Standard package). Then hit “Continue” at the bottom of the page. Next, you will be prompted to enter your email address and choose a password. Then hit “Register.”

You will now be taken to a payment screen where you will be asked to enter credit card, Paypal or gift card information. Keep in mind that you will not be charged until after your month-long free trial ends. According to Netflix, you can cancel your subscription at any time and you will receive an email from the streaming service three days before your free trial ends. This serves as a reminder in case you want to cancel your subscription and not get charged. Until then, unlimited streaming is available to you.

After you enter your payment information, you will be taken to another screen, which will have your personal information for your account on it. Again, pick which package you would like, then check the box that says you are over 18 years old and agree to the Terms and Conditions of the site. Hit “Start Membership.”

You then may be given the option to “Add DVD’s” to your membership. This lets you, “Enjoy a free month of DVDs conveniently delivered to you. No pay-per-view charges, no late fees, no kiosks.” Either choose “Yes, Add DVDs” or “No Thanks,” if given this option. Hit “Continue” and you will be taken to a screen where you can select all the devices you would like to be able to use your Netflix account on. Again, hit the “Continue” button once you have chosen your devices. Now you should have the opportunity to enter the names of multiple users on the account. Fill out up to four people. See the below photo for a layout of this screen.

Once you hit “Continue” again, you will be taken to a similar screen where you have the options to add children to the account. Pick what fits your lifestyle. You can then pick three movies or TV programs that interest you in order to help your Netflix account get to know your “likes” better. Hit continue and your account will become “personalized,” with your personal Top Picks visible on the “Browse” page.

After that, you should be ready to watch all eight episodes. Enjoy your free streaming of Iron Fist season two, along with anything else you’d like to watch for free this month on Netflix.