How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 13 Online

Tonight, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns for its 13th season. The beloved sitcom will air the first episode, “The Gang Make Paddy’s Great Again,” on FXX at 10 p.m. EST, and will air all subsequent episodes at the same time on Wednesday nights.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FXX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including FXX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FXX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FXX is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FXX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

FXX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The 13th season faced some uncertainty earlier this year, as main cast member Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, was rumored to have his screen time reduced to accommodate for his other sitcom, AP Bio. Fortunately, fellow cast members Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day confirmed that Howerton will be present throughout most of the season.

The season opener, “The Gang Make Paddy’s Great Again,” will find the titular gang plotting a take down of a rival bar by pitting liberals and conservatives against each other with “fake news.” Day, who plays Charlie and co-writes several episodes, told the New York Times that the shooting timeframe allowed them to make their comedy more topical than seasons past. “The last couple seasons we had to take such a huge break between when we finished making the episodes and when they aired, that it was hard to write anything topical,” he said. “This season we were able to be a little bit more current.”

Another episode, “Time’s Up for the Gang,” reportedly deals with sexual harassment and the recent #MeToo movement. “We have an entire episode where the gang goes to sexual harassment training because we felt like it was obviously something that we needed to address,” said McElhenney, who plays Mac and produces the show. “I think everybody that watches the show recognizes that it’s satire. Obviously we would have to address Dennis’s misogyny in the season. I think we did it in a pretty satisfying way.”

Kaitlin Olson, who plays Dennis’ sister Dee, also told the New York Times that the series was looking to make people laugh at the end of the day. “We’re trying to make people laugh, not change anyone’s mind,” she said. “Everyone’s just upset right now, and we’re just trying to address that there are these issues. To us, it’s really funny to push the characters as far as we can, without turning them into cartoons. Dennis is a creep, and he is inappropriate with women, and we just embraced it and went with it.”