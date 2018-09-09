‘Kidding’ Live Stream: How to Watch Jim Carrey New Show Online Without Showtime

Kidding, the new series that features Jim Carrey in a recurring TV role for the first time in nearly 25 years, is one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

New episodes will air Sundays on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET/PT, starting with the series premiere on Sunday, September 9. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Kidding (or DVR it, or watch all new episodes on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Kidding either live as it airs or on-demand (the first episode is already available on-demand, while other new episodes are available Sundays at 10 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch new Kidding episodes live, or you can watch the show on-demand as soon as episodes air (the first episode is already available on-demand). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Kidding episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after (the first episode is already available on-demand). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Though he’s well known for his comedic roles, Jim Carrey has never shied away from–and in most cases has sought out–the serious ones. Kidding is yet another example of that, as Carrey plays Jeff Pickles, a beloved children’s show host who struggles to deal with the death of a son.

As Vulture’s Jen Chaney describes it, Kidding answers the question of “what happens when the equivalent of Mr. Rogers suffers from profound grief?”

No matter how you feel about the dark-comedy premise, the return of Carrey to a television screen is more than enough reason to watch–his last regular role on a TV show was In Living Color, which ended in 1994.

But it’s more than just his presence. Carrey’s actual performance, per Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall, is another good reason to tune in to the new series:

Carrey is wonderful, making Jeff feel like a fully-realized person, even as Holstein and the other writers can’t always decide where the naive children’s show host ends and the man playing him begins. Shows about grief are nearly as tough a sell to adult audiences as Seb fears they are to preschoolers, but Carrey is compelling throughout, equal parts haunted and sweet, inappropriate and generous. He makes you understand how important Mr. Pickles is to the audience, and how much it’s killing the host to maintain the role as his world is unraveling.

Among those joining Carrey on screen are Judy Greer, who plays his wife, and Frank Langella, who plays his producer.

Kidding is created by Dave Holstein (Weeds), while the first two episodes are directed by Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind).