How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 6 Online

Last week’s episode of the show was titled “The Family Feud” and the drama concerning the family teams was when Grandma MJ ended up wanting to be a part of the episode. Kim Kardashian’s BFF, Jonathan Cheban, flew from Miami to be a part of the show, in order to even out the teams. So, when MJ wanted to take his place, there was an issue. Fortunately, the show was able to accommodate everyone. In addition, on episode 5, sister Kourtney Kardashian has issues with ex Scott Disick introducing his much younger girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to their children.

And, when it comes to Kourtney’s dating life recently, she split from Younes Bendjima and has been spotted with a 20-year-old model named Luka Sabbat, according to People. So, Kourtney is inter younger significant others, just as her ex is … After all, Bendjima was 25 years old when he and Kourtney Kardashian called it quits. Kourtney is 39 years old.

Tonight’s episode, which is episode 6, is titled “We Love Chicago”. The plot description of the episode reads, “Kim prepares for the birth of her third child, Khloe struggles to choose a godparent for her baby and Kourtney makes her dancing debut in a flash mob.”

Kylie Jenner has only made one appearance on the show this season. Fans are hoping to see more of the youngest sister, but she also has her own spin-off that is rumored to be making a return.

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season, Kourtney has had issues getting along with her siblings and has been more emotional than fans are used to seeing from her. She was also filmed towards the end of her relationship with Bendjima, so perhaps that had something to do with it. A source told People that, “Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters. Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good … This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family.”

