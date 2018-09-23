How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 7 Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 continues, and it airs episode 7 tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. For those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Last week’s episode of the show was titled “We Love Chicago” and, on the show, Kim Kardashian was preparing for the birth of her first child, daughter Chicago. Kim was keeping tabs on her surrogate and being present at her appointments, in anticipation of her little one’s arrival. By the end of the episode, Kim was introducing Chicago to some of her family members and was talking up her decision to use a surrogate.

Also on last week’s episode, Kim’s sister, Kourtney, decided to organize a flash mob, hoping to make Kim loosen up a bit. As for what Kourtney currently has going on in her personal life … recently, she has been spotted with a 20-year-old model named Luka Sabbat, according to People. Kourtney is nearly two decades older than Sabbat, but her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was younger by almost 15 years.

Tonight’s episode, which is episode 7, is titled “The Perfect Stormi”. The plot description of the episode reads, “Kourtney lashes out at her mom over issues from the past; Khloe is devastated by an unexpected loss; Kylie welcomes her first baby.” Kylie Jenner has only made two small appearances on the show this season, prior to episode 7, so this will be a nice change.

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season, Kourtney has had issues getting along with her siblings and has been more emotional than fans are used to seeing from her. But, on tonight’s episode, she now has an issue with her mother, as opposed to her siblings.

Kourtney, this season, was filmed towards the end of her relationship with Bendjima, so perhaps that had something to do with her being more raw. A source told People that, “Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters. Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good … This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family.”

Next week’s episode is titled “An American Model in Paris” and the Xfinity synopsis for episode 8 reads, “Kourtney is furious when Kim leaks some personal information about her to the family; Kim struggles to make Kanye a priority; Kendall lets loose on a whirlwind trip to Paris.”

