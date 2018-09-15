Watch The Last Man on Earth Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Can you imagine what life would be like if you were the last person on Earth? Will Forte lived it quite a bit on screen. His character, Phil Miller, can’t seem to find anyone else in Tucson who survived a grave widespread illness. So while he enjoys the solo life for a while, he eventually tries to locate others who might have been immune to the deadly disease. And, well, he does. Pretty soon, he has his own dysfunctional family of survivors who come from all over. The Last Man on Earth started airing on FOX on Sunday nights back in 2015 and wrapped up after a cancellation in 2018 — unexpectedly, on a cliffhanger.

Created by the team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, The Last Man on Earth had a quiet yet loyal fanbase — and always managed to surprise its audience. Throughout its four seasons and 67 episodes, fans got to witness the rise and fall of Phil Miller throughout the run of the show. If you happened to miss it while it was on, you can catch The Last Man on Earth streaming online. And even though some seasons are stronger than others, it’s a fun watch — especially for fans of Forte and Forte’s brand of humor.

Here’s how to watch The Last Man on Earth streaming online:

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of The Last Man on Earch. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of The Last Man on Earth on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many The Last Man on Earth Seasons Are There?

FOX aired four seasons of The Last Man on Earth from 2015 to 2018. The show was canceled after season four, leaving fans on a cliffhanger. Here’s what happened during each season.

The Last Man on Earth Season 1

13 Episodes | March 2015 – May 2015

Viewers are introduced to Phil Miller, who assumes he may be the last man on earth after a virus wipes out his entire community. In order to find anyone else to connect with, he goes cross-country painting billboards that state “Alive in Tucson.” Eventually, he connects with the quirky Carol Pilbasian, played by Kristin Schaal. He assumes she’s the last woman alive, so they marry. But eventually, more people join them, which makes Phil a little resentful of this decision. The crew also finds a cow, which is a rarity, as most of the animals have gone extinct. After another Phil Miller meets up with the survivors, the original is referred to by his middle name — Tandy.

The Last Man on Earth Season 2

18 Episodes | September 2015 – May 2016

After being ordered to leave Tucson by the other Phil, Tandy and Carol explore the country for six months, which helps them rebuild a healthy and caring relationship. Meanwhile, the gang finds another survivor — Gordon, played by Will Ferrell. Unfortunately, his time on the show is quite limited. Carol surprises him after looking to reconnect, and he has a fatal heart attack. Tandy and Todd connect after Tandy figures out that Todd has a secret bacon supply. Tandy’s brother Mike, played by Jason Sudeikis, re-enters the world from space and manages to meet up with Tandy and have a prank war just like the old days. Carol and Tandy try hard to have a baby, but it proves to be a struggle.

The Last Man on Earth Season 3

18 Episodes | September 2016 – May 2017

The gang meets Pat and Lewis, who arrive with assault weapons and try to give them a chance — until Lewis confides in the survivors and says that Pat’s a little crazy. They find shelter in Cher’s old home — with Cher’s body still inside. After a fight with Carol, Gail becomes trapped in an elevator in an abandoned building. A child joins the group, and Tandy dubs him “Jasper” based on his backpack. Erica successfully gives birth to her baby, who was fathered by the “new Phil” earlier.

The Last Man on Earth Season 4

18 Episodes | October 2017 – May 2018

After killing Pat, a character named Pamela, played by Kristen Wiig, appears. Her next move is kidnapping Tandy. Once they’re reunited, Carol gives birth to her baby with Tandy in her sleep and ends up having twins, two girls who she named Bezequille and Mike. In a flash forward, she gets pregnant again soon after. Mike, who’s still alive, rejoins the crew and makes the announcement by shaving half of Tandy’s face. It’s revealed that they have to move yet again, as human remains are uncovered within the walls.

What Are the Best The Last Man On Earth Episodes?

There were a few episodes of The Last Man On Earth that stood out from the rest. In summary, most of the episodes starring Jason Sudeikis were great based on his chemistry with Will Forte. But as you’re streaming the show, there are a few you’ll want to keep an eye out for. Here’s a list of the best The Last Man On Earth episodes.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Alive In Tucson

It’s rare for a show’s pilot episode to be one of its strongest, but the crew of The Last Man On Earth had a lot to work with. As an actor, Will Forte is quite strong on his own — and seeing him pretty much give up after assuming he’s the last survivor on Earth is both funny and upsetting — especially the fact that he’s been using the pool as a toilet.

Season 2, Episode 10: “Silent Night”

After new Phil gets a case of appendicitis, Todd and Gail try to read up information on how to operate. Things are very tense, as it’s a procedure that neither of them are necessarily qualified to do — but, Phil will die without it. As the procedure goes on, Mike Miller also takes a chance going back to Earth from space.

Season 2, Episode 14: “Skidmark”

Seeing Tandy and Mike immediately fistfight on the beach is a funny moment that anyone with a sibling will be able to appreciate. While Tandy is happy to see his brother, he’s not so happy that Mike is quick to spill embarrassing stories and share secrets about things that took place before the virus hit.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Mama’s Hideaway”

After getting into a fight over a family photo, Gail decides that she needs a little time away from the group. Unfortunately, after Tandy and Lewis play around with the power of the four new buildings they discover, Gail gets trapped inside an elevator with little resources — and it’s not quite clear if she’ll survive.

Who Are the Actors in The Last Man On Earth Cast?

The Last Man on Earth pulled in a talented, very varied cast. Here are the key players.

Will Forte as Phil “Tandy” Miller

Will Forte leads the cast as Phil “Tandy” Miller, the one responsible for bringing everyone together. Prior to the show, Forte was best known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He’s also done vocal work on American Dad and Bob’s Burgers and is the title character in the MacGruber movie.

Kristen Schaal as Carol Pilbasian

Kristen Schaal also has a steady job in voice acting — she plays Louise Belcher in Bob’s Burgers. She also appeared in Flight of the Conchords and performs stand-up comedy.

January Jones as Melissa Chartres

January Jones’s biggest role thus far has been Betty Draper in Mad Men. She’s also had small parts in movies like Anger Management and American Wedding.

Mel Rodriguez as Todd Rodriguez

Mel Rodriguez has had a busy few years — aside from playing Todd, he’s also worked on the television series Animals. and We Bare Bears. He also played the role of Bobby in this year’s remake of Overboard.

Cleopatra Coleman as Erica Dundee

Cleopatra Coleman played Australian Erica Dundee, best friend and eventual wife of Gail. Back in 2007, she played Glenn Forrest in the series Neighbours and a year prior, she was cast as Emma Hellman in Wicked Science.

Mary Steenburgen as Gail Klosterman

As one of the most acclaimed cast members, Mary Steenburgen has had parts in Orange is the New Black, Justified, Wilfred, 30 Rock, and Joan of Arcadia. She’s also in the movie Book Club. She just wrapped filming on a movie to be released later, called Antiquities.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Last Man On Earth?

The Last Man on Earth managed to have some of the most notable guest appearances, and many times, they came as a surprise. Some, like Sudeikis and Wiig, ended up sticking around for multiple episodes. Here’s a list of the most important The Last Man on Earth guest stars.

Will Ferrell as Gordon

Will Ferrell was on screen for less than five minutes. But as he formed an off-screen relationship with Gail, he was mentioned multiple time throughout the seasons. He most recently hosted The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! , a humorous commentary on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big event.

Jon Hamm as Darrell

Jon Hamm played Darrell in the 2016 episode “General Breast Theme with Cobras.” He was killed by January Jones, which is fitting, as the two starred as husband and wife on Mad Men. Since, he’s been in the film Baby Driver and is in the midst of filming a movie titled Pale Blue Dot.

Alexandra Daddario as Victoria, the illusion

Phil has a hallucination in season one that he was found by Baywatch movie star Alexandra Daddario, but it turned out to be Carol instead. Her upcoming projects include Nomis and I Am Not a Bird.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Last Man On Earth?

The show was created by the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller — who named their lead character after themselves. Here are the people who were vital to creating The Last Man on Earth.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller: The Last Man on Earth Creators and Executive Producers

Phil Lord and Chris Miller developed the show with star Will Forte. Prior to the series, Lord and Miller also worked on Clone High and wrote and directed The Lego Movie.

Kira Kalush: The Last Man on Earth Writer

Kira Kalush was the executive story editor for 18 episodes of the show and wrote 6 of them. The series was actually her first credit in writing. Prior to, she worked in cinematography.

Matt Marshall: The Last Man on Earth Writer

Prior to writing seven episodes of The Last Man on Earth, Matt Marshall wrote one 2009 episode of The Simpsons. He actually worked for a couple years as an assistant to the producers on The Simpsons.

John Solomon: The Last Man on Earth Writer and Director

John Solomon wore many hats on the set of The Last Man on Earth. He directed 14 episodes and wrote nine of them. Prior to, he worked with Forte at Saturday Night Live, where he served as a segment director.

Where The Last Man On Earth Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The Last Man on Earth was a fantastic idea — but, things got a little muddled as time went on. The show had a very strong start but lost some steam midway through. Still, the cast always made each episode worthwhile. Forte’s character starts out as empathetic, yet the second the rest of the cast arrives, he’s almost obnoxious. While the writers toned him down later in the series (and made his relationship with Carol genuinely sweet) those who aren’t fans of cringe-worthy comedy shows might not be able to handle some of his particular plotlines. Seeing his genuine relationship with his brother, Mike, was important for his character development. He couldn’t try to reinvent himself around the person who knew him best.

Speaking of, Carol — while eccentric at times — was written a little poorly at the beginning of the show, which the Huffington Post made note of. “The writing for Carol is frequently awful and one-note and generally casts her into the thankless role of the hectoring woman who exists to remind a lead male character of rules, laws and social norms,” writer Maureen Ryan pointed out. “It’s generally not a great look for any character, but it’s the kind of character that women on TV are frequently thrust into, even on ambitious dramas that should know better.”

The Last Man on Earth is entertaining, but it isn’t a home run. That said, it’s still quite disappointing that fans won’t be able to see what happens to the survivors in an upcoming season, unless another network is willing to give it a second chance.