How to Watch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 20 Online

Season 20 of Law & Order: SVU premieres tonight on the NBC network. For those without a cable subscription, you may be wondering how to watch the show online. Fortunately, there are several methods for online viewing of the new episodes. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Law and Order: SVU live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Law and Order: SVU live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Law and Order: SVU live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who have a cable subscription or cable log-in info, you can watch NBC Live on the network’s website. You will need to sign in with your TV provider to access. Amazon also has season 20 episodes of Law & Order: SVU available for purchase.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Man Up; Man Down Part 1” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “SVU investigates the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy, but when he won’t cooperate, they must find another way to uncover his perpetrator; Rollins reconnects with her ex, and Benson worries she isn’t the Wonder Woman she used to be.” The second episode is called “Man Up; Man Down Part 2” and its airs back to back with episode 1.

The third episode of the season is titled “Zero Tolerance” and the description of the episode states that, “A 10-year-old girl taken from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border ends up in a sex-trafficking ring in New York, and Benson and Stone fight to reunite the girl with her mother; Rollins confesses to her ex.” “Revenge” is the title of episode 4. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “When a masked pizza deliveryman assaults a seemingly random couple in their home, SVU must unravel a complicated revenge plot before anyone else is victimized.”

The show premieres in a double time slot, on September 27, 2018, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT. The regular time slot for the show is Thursday nights at 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT.