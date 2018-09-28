How to Watch ‘MacGuyver’ Season 3 Premiere Online

Season 3 of the TV show MacGuyver premieres tonight, on the CBS network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or cable login info, you may be wondering how to watch the show online. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch MacGuyver live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the MacGuyver show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Individual episodes, as well as the entire season 3 of MacGuyver is also available for purchase on Amazon.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Improvise” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Three months after quitting the Phoenix Foundation and moving to Nigeria, Mac puts aside his differences with his father and returns when he hears Jack is the target of a murderous dictator he double-crossed.” The second episode is called “Bravo Lead + Loyalty + Friendship”. Episode 2’s synopsis states that, “Jack receives an emergency distress signal from one of his old Delta buddies who has been accused of terrorism in a foreign country; MacGyver and Jack quickly recruit the rest of Jack’s old Delta team and stage an unsanctioned rescue operation.”

The third episode of the show is called “Bozer + Booze + Back to School” and the episode 3 plot description is, “MacGyver and the team go under cover on a college campus to find an operative who is recruiting students to carry out deadly attacks; Jack joins bounty hunter Billy Colton in the hunt for a bail jumper.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, MacGuyver and his father actually skydive together this season, putting their differences aside, amid heavy crossfire. This takes place in the premiere, which picks up three months after MacGuyver quit the Phoenix Foundation and moved to Nigeria.

MacGuyver just met his father for the first time in the finale of season 2.

The executive producer of MacGyver, Peter Lenkov, according to the Journal Star, dished on some of the details for the season. Lenkov said that, “The first half of the season is getting Mac to come back and then [figuring out] what will motivate him to stay.” And, when it comes to MacGyver’s strained relationship with his father, Lenkov revealed, “They’re going to be forced to work together, and Mac has to learn how to trust him. Having a connection with his son — that’s all his dad wants.”

MacGyver will air on the CBS network, on Friday nights, in the 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT time slot. Additional TV shows that premiere tonight, for the Fall line up on CBS, include Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods.