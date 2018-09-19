How to Watch ‘Masterchef’ Season 9 Finale Episodes Online

Tonight is the two-part finale of Masterchef season 9 and there are three potential winners still in the competition. Get to know all the details on the finale time, how to watch the show online, the remaining contestants and more information below.

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 9 FINALE DATE & TIME: The finale episodes air for the first time on September 19, 2018, from 7:59 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 9 p.m. CT.

“MASTERCHEF” 2018 FINALE TV CHANNEL: The show continues to air on the Fox network. To find the exact channel number, check with your local TV provider.

HOW TO WATCH THE “MASTERCHEF” SEASON 9 FINALE ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 9 FINALISTS & MENTORS: The three remaining finalists are 28-year-old Ashley Mincey, 33-year-old Cesar Cano, and 25-year-old Gerron Hurt. Last week, Hurt was in the bottom before advancing. Miney is a professional grocery shopper from Florida, who is mentored by Gordon Ramsay this season. Aaron Sanchez has been mentoring Cano, who is a high school teacher from Houston, Texas. Joe Bastianich was the mentor of English teacher Gerron Hurt, from Louisville, Kentucky this season.

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 9 FINALE EPISODE SYNOPSIS: Like many of the episodes this season, the finale is broken up into two back-to-back episodes. And, the Xfinity synopsis for the finale reads, “The three remaining home cooks must each prepare a three-course menu for the judges; the home cook with the best overall menu wins the prize and the coveted title of Masterchef.”

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 10 INFORMATION: According to Guilty Eats, casting calls for season 10 of the show are already open and underway, throughout the month of September 2018, in eight different locations. For those applying to be on the show, at the auditions, you need to bring one prepared dish to be served to the food judges on the scene. You will also be given time to prepare the food for presentation, but food will not be able to be cooked or warmed up on sight, as reported by Masterchef Casting.

The rules state that if you are planning to attend an open call, “Pre-register your profile and pick your open call location in advance – PRE-REGISTER HERE. Download the application form HERE and bring it with you to an open call. Bring your food/ingredients to be finished and plated once you enter the audition room.”

The season 10 casting calls left in the mix take place on September 22, 2018, in New York, New York and Chicago, Illinois, as well as on September 29, 2018, in Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas.