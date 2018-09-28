How to Watch ‘Mom’ Season 6 Online

Season 6 of the TV show Mom airs on the CBS network. For those who don’t have a cable subscription, there are still alternative options for watching the show online. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Mom live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Mom show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Pre-Washed Lettuce and a Mime” and the plot description for the premiere reads, “Christy has second thoughts about law school after a tough first day; an upsetting dream plagues Bonnie.” The second episode is titled “Go-Go Boots and a Butt Cushion” and the synopsis of episode 2 states that, “Christy decides she doesn’t need Gamblers Anonymous anymore; Bonnie vehemently disagrees.”

“Ambulance Chasers and a Babbling Brook” is the title of episode 3 and the description of the episode states, “Christy’s demanding law professor leans on her a little too hard; Bonnie’s plan to trick Adam into choosing a wedding venue backfires.”

Recently, it was reported that Constance Zimmer had joined the season 6 cast of Mom, according to TV Line. Zimmer is a guest star on the show, as a college professor who crosses paths with Anna Faris’ character. PopCulture.com has reported that Anna Faris goes back to school this season and her professor Zimmer leans on her for emotional support.

According to Otakukart, Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment, dished on the show Mom and why it’s a success, explaining that, “Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years. It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna [Faris] and Allison [Janney] leading a great ensemble cast and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay, and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

Mom isn’t the only show to premiere tonight. Some of the other hit shows premiering tonight include SWAT, the Murphy Brown reboot, Law & Order: SVU, Grey’s Anatomy, and How to Get Away With Murder.

In April 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Mom was renewed for its sixth season.

Mom airs on Thursday nights on the CBS network, with half-hour episodes, from 9 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 8:30 p.m. CT.