How to Watch FX TV Show ‘Mr. Inbetween’ Online

FX has a new TV show and it’s called Mr. Inbetween. For those who do not have a cable log in, however, there are still options to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Mr. Inbetween live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FX is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Mr. Inbetween live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

FX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Mr. Inbetween live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Mr. Inbetween is also available for purchase on Amazon. In addition to buying the whole season, there are bonus features available as well.

For more information on the new show, read on below for cast details, episode info and what time to watch the show.

“MR. INBETWEEN” PREMIERE DATE & TIME SLOT: Mr. Inbetween premieres on September 25, 2018, airing from 11:26 p.m. – 12:35 a.m. ET/PT and 10:26 – 11:35 p.m. CT. The regular time slot will be Tuesday nights, airing at 11:30 p.m. and 10:30 CT.

“MR. INBETWEEN” CAST: The cast consists of Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, Justin Rosniak as Gary, Brooke Satchwell as Ally, Nicholas Cassim as Bruce, Damon Herriman as Freddy, Natalie Tran, Jackson Tozer, and Chika Yasumura as Brittany. Guest appearances are set to be made by Firass Dirani, Benedict Hardie, Matt Nable, Edmund Lembke-Hogan, David Michôd, and Kriv Stenders.

“MR. INBETWEEN” SERIES SYNOPSIS: It centers around Ray Shoesmith — a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend. All tough roles to juggle in the modern age, but it’s even harder when you’re a criminal fore hire. Shoesmith is a man who has been hardened by the prison system and his experiences there. Now, he is learning how to deal with life in the real world — even attending anger management classes — away from the bars of prison, where actions always have consequences.

“MR. INBETWEEN” EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is titled “The Pee Pee Guy” and the plot description reads, “A business associate falls from grace, while Ray takes the fall for a mate; a chance meeting in the park; a new apprentice; the wrong guy gets the good news, and Unicorns do exist; the first of a thousand kisses; good old revenge.”

“MR. INBETWEEN” EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is called “Unicorns Know Everybody’s Name”. The description of this episode states that, “The wrong guy gets the good news, and Unicorns do exist; the first of a thousand kisses; good old revenge.”

“MR. INBETWEEN” EPISODE 3: Episode 3 of the show is called “Captain Obvious; On Behalf of Society” and the synopsis states, “Anger mismanagement; no such thing as Jesus; killing one’s own brother-in-law; Ray doesn’t like surprises, sit downs or sandwiches; Brittany asks tough questions, while Ray hands out trouble to those who seek it.”



“MR. INBETWEEN” EPISODES 4 – 6: Episode 4 is titled “On Behalf of Society”, episode 5 is called “Hard Worker”, and episode 6 is titled “Your Mum’s Got a Strongbox”.