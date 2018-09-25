How to Watch ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 5 Online

Tonight is a big night on the CBS network and NCIS: New Orleans premieres its 5th season. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NCIS: New Orleans airs from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. Episode 1 of the new season is titled “See You Soon” and the official plot description of the premiere reads, “While Pride fights for his life in the ICU, the team scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him”. Episode 2 is called “Inside Out.” Its episode description states that, “The team searches for a former Irish Republican Army bomb maker who was smuggled into the city; they are joined by agent Hannah Khoury, Pride’s replacement during his medical leave; Pride considers a new position within the agency.”

According to Cinema Blend, the show is adding a new character to season 5 of the show. TV Line has reported that Necar Zadegan has been cast as a special agent. Zadegan comes aboard as Hannah Khoury, a Special Agent who takes on a leadership spot on the team, after the season 4 attempt on Agent Pride’s life. Khoury reportedly brings an “international flavor” to the team, as well as a much different skill set.

Many may know actress Zadegan from Bravo’s show Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and her first appearance on NCIS: New Orleans won’t be until episode 2 of the new season. It’s undetermined if her character will take over for Pride on a permanent basis, but we’re guessing Pride’s injured state is just temporary. Agent Khoury is reported to be a series regular, though, so there will definitely still be a spot for her when and if Pride recovers. There have been no reports of Pride’s exit from the show.

In further cast details, Reggie Lee, who many know from Grimm, jumps on board as a recurring character on NCIS: New Orleans season 5. Lee will play the part of Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Thompson. Cinema Blend has reported that Thompson comes on the scene, not happy about how Pride has done his job.

During the show this season, crossover character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, of the original NCIS, video chats in to check on Pride’s health, after his being shot. Like NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS premieres tonight, on September 25, 2018. NCIS season 16 premieres, also on the CBS network, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. For those hoping to watch NCIS as well, all of the above live streaming options apply to that show as well.