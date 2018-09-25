How to Watch ‘NCIS’ Season 16 Online

NCIS premieres with season 16 tonight on the CBS channel, but you may be wondering how to watch the long-running hit show online. If you don’t have a cable subscription or cable log in information, there are still several options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch NCIS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch NCIS episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NCIS season 16 is also available for purchase on Amazon, and the full season of the show is up to buy for $34.99 in its entirety.

The season 16 premiere runs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT, on the CBS network. To find the CBS channel in your area, check with your local TV provider (or just start flipping through your basic cable channels).

When it comes to what to expect on the show this season, Amazon describes the new season as this, “The 16th season of NCIS returns one month after Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) was kidnapped by a terrorist who tortured Special Agent Sloane (Maria Bello) years ago in Afghanistan. As Special Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) assumes the role as Acting Director in Vance’s absence, the team searches worldwide for their missing leader.”

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Destiny’s Child” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “Gibbs is assigned the role of acting director while the team searches worldwide for Director Vance’s whereabouts.” The 2nd episode of the show is called “Love Thy Neighbor” and the official synopsis of the episode states, “A Navy lieutenant is found murdered in his hot tub; the team interviews families in the victim’s peculiar neighborhood; Torres must face the consequences after a volatile night out with Palmer.” The third episode is titled “Boom”.

According to Celebrity Insider, this season’s characters are sure to suffer after the departure of Pauley Perrette. Perrette’s character Abby will be replaced by Kasie (Diona Reasonover). Abby was a part of the show since the beginning, so it is definitely a change, but her exit was nothing final. It wasn’t a death or major downfall, which means that, for Abby fans, there’s also hope for a return in the future.

The characters on the show reportedly have a hard time adjusting to Kasie, with McGee even calling her “Abbs” by accident. Actress Reasonover explains that, “It’s not about warming up to her as much as it’s a shift, it’s a new person.”

In addition to NCIS premiering tonight, NCIS: New Orleans also returns, with all new episodes for a 5th season. The show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, following CBS’ new show FBI.