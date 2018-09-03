WATCH: Nicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage

Nicki Minaj accidentally flashed her breasts to the audience on Sunday during her performance at the Made In America Festival. The rapper was dancing in a belted red mini dress when the front of her outfit fell open, and she was exposed before a crowd of several thousands of onlookers.

Watch a censored version of the video below. For an uncensored version, click here.

Minaj, 35, managed to cover up once she had realized what happened, and keep on dancing, but the damage had been done. She did not immediately comment on the incident after the show, but she did respond to several fan tweets across several hours following the performance, tweeting out: “I feel GREAT.”

Several posts of the video eventually made their way on Instagram and Twitter, and Minaj has seemingly taken them in stride. “You know what? Let’s go at it. [They all] saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” she commented on a fan’s tweet.

The fan in question responded by tweeting: “Nicki not giving a f*ck is ICONIC.”

This is only the latest story that Minaj has spearheaded since the release of her album Queen last month. The “Anaconda” rapper has been on a controversial media cycle over the past few weeks, as she’s criticized the record industry, streaming services like Spotify, and celebrity couple Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for undermining her album rollout.

Minaj claimed that Scott and Jenner were using their status, as well as their baby Stormi, to help boost the sales of Scott’s recently released Astroworld. “He’s out here selling f*cking clothes and people think he’s selling f*cking music,” Nicki said on her Beats 1 series Queen Radio. “Travis Scott on Thursday…he and his label decided to have Kylie [Jenner] and baby Stormi put up a tour pass. Once he saw we were getting the #1 album in America, he had her go and post, and say, ‘hey, me and Stormi can’t wait to see y’all!” I KNOW my album is that b*tch.”

More recently, Minaj cancelled the American leg of her NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with Future. While several publications reported that it was because of poor ticket sales, the rapper claims that it is because of the delayed release of her album. “This is all happening because I pushed my album back two months and I just finished writing and recording literally hours before the album came out,” Minaj told Billboard. “Now, I simply don’t have the time to rehearse and be on the road and give you guys the level of a show I need to give. I really apologize but it will be worth it.”

“Future and I will now start the european leg of our tour first, so those dates will stay exactly the same and the U.S. leg of the tour will now start in May,” she added. “With Future’s schedule, I may have to take another co-headliner or I may just do it like I did the Pinkprint Tour and it wouldn’t be a co-headline.”