The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us airs tonight, on September 18, 2018. Read on for all the information on how to watch the program online, upcoming info on This Is Us, what time the program airs and more information below.

THE PALEY CENTER SALUTES “THIS IS US” AIR DATE & TIME: The salute airs on Tuesday night, September 18, 2018. It’s showtime is 10:01 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 – 10 p.m. CT.

THE PALEY CENTER SALUTES “THIS IS US” TV CHANNEL: The special airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC airs on in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH THE PALEY CENTER SALUTES “THIS IS US” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

THE PALEY CENTER SALUTES “THIS IS US” XFINITY SYNOPSIS: The Paley Center celebrates NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us”, with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, interview with cast and creators, and an exclusive sneak peek at the emotional stories coming up for the Pearson family in Season 3.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Episode 1 of season 3 airs on the NBC network, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. The show airs from 9 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9:01 p.m. CT.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is titled “Ave Maria”. The Xfinity synopsis of the episode reads, “Randall, Kate and Kevin find themselves on new paths as they celebrate their 38th birthdays.”

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: The title of episode 2 is “A Philadelphia Story”.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above cable-free streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, if you have a cable log-in. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.