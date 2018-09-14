Watch Pinky & the Brain Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

The fourth collaboration of Steven Spielberg and his production company, Amblin Television, Pinky and the Brain was a spinoff of Warner Bros. Animation’s Animaniacs. Pink and Brain are genetically enhanced lab mice who live in a cage in the Acme Labs research facility. Brain is a scheming, selfish mouse while Pinky is goodhearted, but dim-witted. Each episode features a new plan of Brain’s to take over the world, which always ends in hilarious failure due either to Brain’s arrogance or Pinky’s lack of intelligence.

In the same vein as Animaniacs, many of its episodes are parodies of movies, books or other facets of popular culture. Having appeared in the former show as a recurring bit, the characters of Pinky and Brain appeared in 66 episodes of their own over the course of four seasons, popping up again in Steven Spielberg Presents Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain.

How Many Pinky and the Brain Seasons Are There?

There are four seasons of the show and 66 episodes total. Some episodes take place in historical times with Pinky and Brain running into similarly like-minded scientists from the past including Merlin, H.G. Wells and Ivan Pavlov. There is very little continuity between episodes and seasons with the exception of Brain’s quest for world domination (classic Brain).

Pinky and the Brain Season 1

14 Episodes | September 1995 – May 1995

Pinky and Brain have undergone some massive genetic alteration (“their genes have been spliced”), which makes these mice much smarter than the average rodent. They can even talk to humans. In the very first episode, Brain tries to recoup crab meat from the crabs that live in the wreckage of Titanic in order to implement a hypnotic food additive necessary for his latest plan for world domination. Similar shenanigans are abound throughout these first 14 episodes: Brain becomes a radio voice actor in order to control the minds of listeners; Brain creates a toy called a “Noodle Noggin Doll” which—you guessed it—hypnotizes people so he can force them to obey him; the duo travels the world in a parody of Around the World in Eighty Days in which Brain tries to become the Prime Minister of England.

Pinky and the Brain Season 2

12 Episodes | September 1996 – May 1997

Brain uses the Gutenberg printing press to create collectible cards that will lull children to fall under his control. Brain visits Area 5.1 (in a parody of Area 51) seeking an alien named Zalgar who he hopes will help him take over the world; Zalgar has other plans, however, and tries to eat Brain’s brain! Pinky and Brain get trapped inside an Egyptian pyramid and have a wacky run-in with a Mummy and its curse. Brain tries to take over the world once again within a Robin Hood parody. Pinky helps Brain assemble a celebrity basketball team as part of Brain’s latest scheme, but the duo fire every single one of the players causing anger and resentment among the team’s fans.

Pinky and the Brain Season 3

33 Episodes | September 1997 – May 1998

The mice foray into the world of silent film, but when they change genres from comedy to drama, they lose most of their audience. A film noir spoof sees the duo get duped by Billie who is actually working for Snowball. Billie throws Brain and Snowball over the edge of a waterslide cementing her role as cartoon villain for the noir tale. Brain and Pinky sing about famous leaders from history in an attempt to learn from their mistakes. Brain invents mechanical tap-dancing legs that he takes to the World’s Fair, only his creation has the ability to send out subliminal messages. Later, Brain runs out of ways to take over the world and seeks help from screenwriters to get some new ideas. Brain creates a robotic version of Steven Spielberg and Pinky accidentally presses a button that puts the robot into “Schpiel mode.” The robot then recreates scenes from various movies, including a T-Rex scene from Spielberg’s own Jurassic Park.

Pinky and the Brain Season 4

7 Episodes | September 1998 – November 1998

Pinky and Brain get their minds erased after they are imprisoned in the Land of Hats, ruled by Top Hat. In order to get out of the pickle, the duo team up with Snowball after promising him they’ll help him escape. Later in the season, Brain and Pinky are shipped to Russia as part of a toy testing project where they meet a female spy mouse who Brain thinks he can use in his next plan. Brain concocts a reunion special so he can try to brainwash the audience. In the series’ final episode, Pinky and the Brain become parodies of Stars Wars‘ C3PO and R2D2 as they plan to use the Mega Star for yet another nefarious world domination scheme.

What Are the Best Pinky and the Brain Episodes?

The path to world domination is a highly entertaining one when Pinky and the Brain are involved. Here’s a list of the best Pinky and the Brain episodes.

Season 1, Episode 10: “Snowball”

A chain letter scheme is concocted that will make Brain the ruler of the world. The letter ends with a final sentence spelled backwards that reads, “you will bow before the Brain.” Unbeknownst to Brain, his childhood nemesis Snowball steals his plan, which frustrates Brain and forces him to create a new holiday that will shut down the post office and prevent Snowball from mailing his letters. Snowball bites back when he gets a millionaire to sign over a massive tech company to him. He builds a Pinky-themed amusement park to lure Pinky to his side causing Brain to challenge him to a duel.

Season 1, Episode 14: “The Visit”

Brain discovers that two of his mice subjects are actually his two parents. He creates devices to increase their intelligence, but when his parents drive him crazy, he sends them to Florida fooling them into believing they’re going on vacation. No one should trust Brain—not even his own parents!

Season 2, Episode 6: “Welcome to the Jungle”

Mistaken for being monkeys, Pink and the Brain are released into the jungle by animal activists. They try to return to Acme Labs only to encounter Snowball leading a group of clueless tourists. As soon as they get used to being out in the real world, they’re recaptured as lab mice by Acme.

Season 2, Episode 9: “Two Mice and a Baby”

The two mice raise a super baby from a doomed alien world. (Apparently when you don’t want your babies anymore, you shoot them into space in a rocket for some intelligent mice to find.)

Season 2, Episode 5: “Brain’s Song”

In his next scheme, Brain makes an emotional movie to leave the world in tears while he slyly takes it over. However, one of the movies props causes Brain to vibrate uncontrollably turning him into the world’s biggest joke.

Season 3, Episode 14: “T.H.E.Y.”

The mice try to gain membership to a super-secret world-dominating organization, but after completing the hazing process, only Pinky is accepted into the group.

Season 3, Episode 17: “A Pinky and the Brain Halloween”

Mr. Itch (a stand in for the devil) wants to trade Brain the world for his soul. Brain refuses but later finds out that Pinky accepted the deal. Brain later enters a gymnastics competition with Mr. Itch, but when Itch is unable to fulfill his part of the deal, the entire thing becomes null and void.

Season 4, Episode 7: “Star Warners”

Animaniacs characters join in on the fun in this creative Star Wars parody. Yakko portrays Han Solo, Wakko shows as Luke Skywalker, Dot is obviously Princess Leia, Thaddeus Plotz becomes Darth Vader, and Slappy and Skippy star as Obi-Wan and Yoda.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Pinky and the Brain Cast?

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, 3-Pinky-O and Yakk Soho

Paulsen plays Pinky, the unstable and hyperactive mouse who resides with the Brain inside Acme Labs. At times, he’s the Brain’s moral compass and arguably, he’s the Brain’s only real friend. In addition to Pinky and the Brain, Paulsen has voiced Pinky in shows like Animaniacs and Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain. He’s a veteran voice actor with almost 40 years of credits to his name.

Maurice LaMarche as The Brain

LeMarche voiced The Brain in many various shows (same as Paulsen), and also has credits voicing Egon Spengler in The Real Ghostbusters and its follow-up Extreme Ghostbusters. In 2011, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Voice-over Performance for his role as Orson Welles in Futurama. He won again the following year.

Tress MacNeille as First Lady, Old Woman, Mother and more

Another voice acting vet, MacNeille lent her voice to assorted characters in 43 episodes of the series. Most fans know MacNeille from her work in The Simpsons, Futurama, Animaniacs and Disenchantment.

Billy West, Jeff Bennett and Frank Welker also provided assorted voices for the show between 1995 and 1998.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Pinky and the Brain?

David Alan Grier as Marlon

In the episode “TV or Not TV,” Grier voiced a character named Marlon. Grier is best known for In Living Color and Jumanji.

Cary Elwes as Director and Hamlet

The Princess Bride actor voiced the Director and Hamlet in two different episodes of Pinky and the Brain. Elwes later helped kick off the Saw series in addition to crushing the role of Robin Hood in Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Pinky and the Brain?

Tom Ruegger: Pinky and the Brain Creator, Senior Producer and Writer

Ruegger has 14 Emmys to his name for his work producing and creating some of the most popular and recognizable animated series of all time including Tiny Toon Adventures, Animaniacs, Batman: The Animated Series, A Pup Named Scooby Doo and Pinky and the Brain.

Steven Spielberg: Pinky and the Brain Executive Producer and Voice Actor

Spielberg is one of the world’s most famous directors with a resume that includes, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Schindler’s List and many more. Spielberg produced the entire run of Pinky and even lent his voice in the occasional guest spot.

Where Pinky and the Brain Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The characters of Pinky and the Brain were so popular on Animaniacs that a spinoff series was inevitable. That decision was justified when fans responded positively to the show and when it became the recipient of several Emmy and Annie Awards. In 1996, the series won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, while Paulsen won the Annie Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Voice Acting by a Male Performer in an Animated Television Program Production in both 1996 and 1997. LeMarche won the same award in 1998. Paulsen also won an Emmy for his role as Pinky in 1999 and the show itself won the 1999 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program.

Pinky and the Brain aired in syndication all over the world in countries like Australia, the UK, Ireland, South Africa and Jamaica. With Hulu’s announcement of the resurrection of Animaniacs, the characters of Pinky and the Brain were also confirmed to be returning alongside the Warner siblings for the rebooted series. The series’ reach doesn’t end there. The show lived on in a comics series and also a set of video games.

With its absurdity and physical humor, Pinky and the Brain provided entertainment for viewers of all ages. With its satirical tone and farcical comedy, Pinky has proven to be a classic cartoon for children (and parents) of the ’90s and today.