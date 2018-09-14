Watch Poldark Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

If you’re a fan of period dramas, you may have heard of Poldark. The show, which originated on BBC One, is set in the late 18th century after the American War of Independence. Based on a series of novels, the first which shares a name with the series, the show has quite the fan following, meaning you may be wondering how to watch Poldark online.

The show is centered around the character of Captain Ross Poldark, played by actor Aidan Turner. After three years at war, Captain Poldark returns home to discover that a lot happened while he was away — his father passed, his finances are out of order, and his cousin is betrothed to Poldark’s love, Elizabeth. He tries to pick up life since then, even though the series plants other obstacles in his way.

Speaking of series, Poldark has series instead of seasons. Their fourth series started airing on BBC One in June of 2018. If you want to start streaming Poldark online, here’s the best way to watch.

How to Watch Poldark Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with the first three series of Poldark in its library. Here’s how to watch:

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch episodes of Poldark on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch episodes of Poldark on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Poldark Seasons Are There?

Poldark is broken down into four “series,” each with anywhere between eight and 10 episodes. The last episode of series four is set to air in the UK on July 29th, 2018. Here’s a brief overlook of what happened in each series.

Poldark Series 1

8 Episodes | March 2015 – April 2015

The series introduces us to Ross Poldark, a British veteran who returns home after the war to see how his absence has changed some of the most important things in his life — namely, his relationship and his chance at an inheritance. He chooses to work on getting the inheritance back. His ex has a baby shortly after becoming romantically invested in Ross’s cousin, and Ross moves on as well, with an urchin named Demelza. Demelza also gives birth. As for Francis, his relationship with Elizabeth is short-lived, as well as his business working at a mine. In the finale, there’s havoc after many characters contract an illness that proves to be deadly.

Poldark Series 2

10 Episodes | September 2016 – November 2016

The second series starts dark, with Francis attempting suicide and Ross on trial for murder. Despite his relationship with Demelza, Ross also admits to Elizabeth that he still has feelings for her. Speaking of relationships, Francis and Ross attempt to patch theirs up. Demelza has a second child, this time a boy. Meanwhile, Ross acts upon his feelings for Elizabeth. Francis

Poldark Series 3

9 Episodes | June 2017 – August 2017

Drake and Sam, Demelza’s brothers, move in with Ross, later to become tenants of banker — and Elizabeth’s current husband — George Warleggan. Due to a bad harvest, food becomes somewhat scarce, especially for the miners. Ross goes with a raiding party to France in order to save Dr Enys and Lt. Armitage. Ross’s Aunt Agatha is close to celebrating her 100th birthday party, until it’s uncovered that her age has been miscalculated. She’s actually 98 — not 99. She never made it to this milestone, as she passes away. Elizabeth convinces George that he’s the father of her baby boy, even though paternity was questioned.

Poldark Series 4

8 Episodes | June 2018 – July 2018

Series 4 has yet to air in the United States, but it’s been revealed that the season includes Ross becoming a member of parliament for Truro, and a plot involving bank embezzlement. As Demelza cheated on Ross in the third series with Hugh Armitage, viewers will also get to see what happens next. It’s currently scheduled to start airing in America on September 30th.

What Are the Best Poldark Episodes?

As with many drama-packed series, it’s a little tough to define which episodes are the best. Simply put, so much story happens throughout all of them. The cast over at Poldark almost have too much to work with in the first couple series. That might be why pregnancies and childbirth happen relatively quickly.

Nevertheless, here are some of the most unforgettable episodes of Poldark that you won’t want to miss.

Series 2, Episode 8

“Episode 8”

This episode includes a bright moment for Ross Poldark after a smuggling incident, he’s not going to jail. Miners also find some tin in one of the shafts at Wheal Grace, which is the good news they needed. Elizabeth, now facing some harsh realities about finances after the death of Francis, needs to find a way to fund her mother’s health issues. George Warleggan offers to help. But, he also asks Elizabeth to marry him. Upon hearing the news, Ross kicks don a door and confronts Elizabeth about the proposal, accusing her of marrying George just for the money.

There’s a scene that was reportedly cut from the episode which includes Ross being forceful with her, which caused a bit of outrage — for the right reason. As the show is an adaptation of the book, this scene reportedly took place in Book 3 Chapter 5 of Warleggan. This episode makes the list since it made people talk, and re-evaluate their impression of Ross.

Series 3, Episode 4

“Episode 4”

But now, for some good news. In this episode, viewers were reminded that Ross’s character typically tried his hardest to help the community and others around him, which is why this episode — which featured him trying to aid starving miners — is one of the best. Ross’s character in this episode also set him apart from George, his nemesis.

Series 3, Episode 9

“Episode 9”

This was the finale that had fans quite stirred up. Once known as the faithful wife, Demelza had an affair with Hugh Armitage. This episode also had an emotional scene where Elizabeth confronted George about the paternity of their son, Valentine. There’s another love connection in the series, and that’s between Drake and Morwenna. This episode included a touching scene that showcases Drake’s passion.

Who Are the Actors in the Poldark Cast?

One of the reasons why Polark is such a hit is the fact that it has a phenomenal cast. Here are some of the main players.

Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark

Aidan Turner plays Ross Poldark, the main character of the series. The actor, born in Ireland, also had roles in the television mini-series Desperate Romantics and a series called Being Human prior to taking on the lead role.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark

Eleanor Tomlinson stars as Demelza, who had her luck turned around after meeting — and then marrying — Ross Poldark. Prior to this series, she may have been best known for playing Isabel Neville in the mini-series The White Queen. Currently, she’s also filming a role in The War of the Worlds.

Jack Farthing as George Warleggan

As the villain in the series, Jack Farthing gives life to George Warleggan, who’d go on to marry Poldark’s first introduced love. Back in 2014, the actor was known best for playing Freddie Threepwood in the series Blandings. As Poldark isn’t currently filming, he’s currently working on a movie about a British whistleblower called Official Secrets

Heida Reed as Elizabeth Warleggan

The role of Elizabeth is played by Heida Reed, who originates from Iceland. She’s been acting since 2011, getting her start in a romantic drama film called One Day. Currently, Poldark is her biggest television credit.

Beatie Edney as Prudie

Poldark’s servant Prudie is played by Beatie Edney. She’s currently featured in 34 episodes of the show. Her resume is quite impressive, with many fans recognizing her from the 1986 movie Highlander, which was only her third acting credit.

Tristan Sturrock as Zacky Martin

Tristan Sturrock plays Zacky Martin in 33 episodes of Poldark. His next big role is one you’ve likely seen the trailer to. He’ll be playing Christopher Robin’s father in the 2018 movie Christopher Robin, in theaters on August 3rd.

Luke Norris as Dwight Enys

Dr. Dwight Enys, a friend of both Ross Poldark and Demelza, is played by Luke Norris. Getting his start back in 2008, the show was one of his most successful television roles so far. He’ll be seen next in Been So Long , where he’ll play a character named Barney.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Poldark?

Unlike many shows, Poldark has yet to add famous guest stars to the mix. But in keeping it the way it is, it makes sure not to take viewers away from the overall story. It’s unclear as to whether or not the directors and writers want to take in the future. Speaking of…

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Poldark?

Winston Graham is the writer who’s credited for creating the characters of Poldark. Having passed away in 2003 at the age of 95, he’s also given some credit for working on the series posthumously. Here are some of the other talents who bring the show to life.

Joss Agnew: Poldark Director

Joss Agnew has directed 11 episodes of Poldark between 2017 and 2018, which is more than any other director on the show. He’s also worked on shows like Law & Order: UK and Wizards vs. Aliens

Debbie Horsfield: Poldark Writer

Debbie Horsfield is credited as writing 32 episodes of the show, and helping adapt the series from the books.

Rebecca Eaton: Poldark Executive Producer

If Rebecca Eaton’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s also responsible for helping out with hits like Sherlock and Downton Abbey.

Karen Thrussel: Poldark Executive Producer

One of Karen Thrussel’s biggest credits is Agatha Christie’s Marplem, which aired in 2004. As for Poldark, she’s credited as being an Executive Producer for all 35 episodes that have aired in the UK thus far.

Damien Timmer: Poldark Executive Producer

Damien Timmer has also worked on Agatha Christie’s Marple, and is also tied to the upcoming The War of the Worlds and Blandings, proving the cast and crew has a lot of past connections.

Etc. for the handful of key creators behind the show.

Where Poldark Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Poldark was almost guaranteed to be a hit, based on its literary following. Since its first airing in 2015, it has quite the fanbase. It’s why people were upset upon hearing from star Aidan Turner that the show itself might only last until Series 5. The characters are people you find yourself invested in — and since there are so many twists and turns that are somewhat unexpected (the death of Francis was kind of shocking, for one) those who just watch the show and aren’t invested in the books pretty much have no idea where things may go. For fans of drama, Poldark is an impressive show that’ll always leave you wanting even more.