Watch Rick and Morty Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Wubba lubba dub dub! By now, you’ve probably heard of Rick and Morty — it’s the show that accidentally caused outrage at McDonald’s after fans couldn’t get the Szechuan teriyaki dipping sauce they were promised. After main character Rick Sanchez said that he missed the sauce, which was originally a promotion for the Disney movie Mulan, the restaurant said it’d bring it back, failing to realize the number of fans interested in snagging a few. Even though its fanbase is massive, Rick and Morty has only been on the air for three seasons and 31 episodes.

But the show will be a fixture on Cartoon Network for quite some time. The network ordered 70 new episodes of the show, which features a scientist named Rick and his grandson, the naive Morty. That means that it’ll be on for seven more seasons — that is, if they stick with the 10 episodes per season format.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it’s a show that deals with science, time travel, and family relationships, and offers up a cripplingly real view of depression. Here’s how to watch Rick & Morty streaming online.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Rick and Morty. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Rick and Morty on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Rick and Morty Seasons Are There?

Three seasons of Rick and Morty have aired, but more are on the way. It usually takes the team over a year before airing seasons, so in general, fans have been quite patient.

Rick and Morty Season 1

11 Episodes | December 2013 – April 2014

During season one, the viewers got a peek at Rick, Morty, and their interesting dynamic. Morty, a teen, is the grandson of Rick — an alcoholic genius who once had a rough relationship with Morty’s mother, Beth. The first episode, which had Rick and Morty try to harvest Mega tree seeds, had over a million viewers. Other episodes, such as “Rick Potion No. 9,” referred to Morty’s crush on Jessica, a girl at his school. Morty also accidentally becomes a father in “Raising Gazorpazorp”.

Rick and Morty Season 2

10 Episodes | July 2015 – October 2015

The season premiere for season two, “A Rickle In Time,” was viewed by over 2 million people. After Rick, Morty, and Morty’s sister Summer freeze time at the end of season one, they accidentally create a bunch of new timelines that threaten to cause quantum collapse. Rick and Morty are also part of a very important music competition in “Get Schwifty,” and Morty’s evil side comes out in “Look Who’s Purging Now,” showing a brief shift in character. In the season finale, “The Wedding Squanchers,” Rick loses a dear friend and the family is forced to leave Earth permanently in favor of another planet.

Rick and Morty Season 3

10 Episodes | April 2017 – October 2017

Eagerly awaiting the first episode of the new season, Cartoon Network pulled a great April Fools Prank and aired the first new episode of season three well before the rest of the season aired — 676,000 lucky American households were able to tune in. The rest of the season started airing in late July. Season three explores Beth and husband Jerry’s separation. Rick turns himself into a pickle to avoid a trip to family therapy but ends up in a predicament that’s tough to escape from. Danny Trejo and Susan Sarandon lent their voice for that episode, aptly titled “Pickle Rick.”

What Are the Best Rick and Morty Episodes?

Throughout the show’s first and second season, the creators of Rick and Morty took a lot of time to make sure that every episode was solid. Season three was also very good, but took a darker look at the Smith family dynamics, more than the first two seasons. While watching the show, here are the episodes you should focus on.

Season 1, Episode 3: “Anatomy Park”

Morty travels inside the body of a man who’s homeless and discovers Anatomy Park, including a “Pirates of the Pancreas” ride that Rick is especially proud of. While inside, Morty falls for a teen named Annie, who also worked on Anatomy Park on the team of Dr. Zenon Bloom. Unfortunately, she and Morty never get to start a real relationship, as she shrinks again to work on another Anatomy Park.

Season 1, Episode 7: “Raising Gazorpazorp”

Morty accidentally impregnates a sex robot and is quickly the father to a child he names Morty Jr. Beth and Jerry clash a bit while trying to give parenting advice, but not much sticks anyway — Morty Jr. rapidly grows into an adult, who Morty refuses to let outside due to his lust for destruction and murder. After Morty Jr. writes a book called “My Horrible Father,” Morty realizes that parenting is often thankless and difficult.

Season 1, Episode 8: “Rixty Minutes”

For the eighth episode of season one, the family watches interdimensional cable. It’s a nice break from Rick and Morty adventures, and a great, creative way to explore what’s happening in the galaxy. Thanks to the new cable, the family realizes that in another dimension, Jerry became a famous actor. It turns out that a lot of these alternate realities exist because Summer, who was an unwanted pregnancy when Jerry and Beth were young, doesn’t exist.

Season 2, Episode 4: “Total Rickall”

A parasite enters the house that forces the Smith family to have false memories. Pretty soon, the house is filled with a bunch of strange yet hilarious characters that the family swears they remember. In the end, they figure out a way to figure out who’s real and who’s fake. Some of the characters who appear are Sleepy Gary, Frankenstein, Pencilvestyr, Tinkles, Ghost in a Jar, Mrs. Refrigerator, and of course, Mr. Poopybutthole — who yes, is very much real.

Season 3, Episode 8: “Morty’s Mind Blowers”

Morty discovers a whole room of memories that Rick removed from his brain, including one in which miscommunication lead Morty to cause someone to commit suicide. As Rick continues to bring memories back to Morty, things get slightly destructive. Like many episodes of the show, this one stands out because it’s not afraid to get dark.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Rick and Morty Cast?

There are a bunch of highly notable actors in the cast of Rick and Morty. Here’s the talent that brings the show to life.

It’s rare for one person to voice the two lead characters — especially since their voices are extremely different. Justin Roiland, who also co-created the show, is a vital part of Rick and Morty. He’s also voiced Earl of Lemongrab on Adventure Time and has done a variety of voices on Gravity Falls.

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

You might know him best from Saturday Night Live or, perhaps, as Dr. Spaceman on 30 Rock. Chris Parnell voices Jerry Smith, Morty and Summer’s dad, and he’s a perfect choice. Jerry isn’t the most likable member of the family, but it’s all part of his charm — and Parnell nails it.

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

As her name might signify, Spencer Grammer is the daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Doreen Alderman. She plays the role of Summer, Morty’s 17-year-old older sister who occasionally has an adventure of her own.

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith

Sarah Chalke, known best for her role as Elliot in Scrubs, voices Beth — wife of Jerry and mom of Morty and Summer. Beth is in her mid 30’s and had Summer quite young — a fact that occasionally gets mentioned in episodes of the series.

Kari Wahlgren as Jessica

Kari Wahlgren plays Jessica, Morty’s love interest throughout the series. As the popular girl, Morty often fantasizes about her. Wahlgren also lends her voices to shows like Aggretsuko, The Fairly OddParents, and Uncle Grandpa.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Rick and Morty?

The best part about having a show centered around space and time travel is that you can afford a lot of fun (and hilariously named) characters for brief arcs. And the best part about a smartly written show like Rick and Morty is that you can often grab a lot of impressive guest stars to voice these characters. Here’s a list of the most important Rick and Morty guest stars.

Warner Herzog as Shrimply Pibbles

Famed director Warner Herzog made a surprising cameo in “Interdimensional Cable II: Tempting Fate,” and ended up giving an epic monologue about…penises. He plays a civil rights leader named Shrimply Pibbles who needs to depend on Jerry for a very important donation.

Stephen Colbert as Zeep

Zeep, voiced by late night host Stephen Colbert, works as a scientist in the Microverse Battery.

Christina Hendricks as Unity

Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks plays a very important role as Unity, Rick’s ex who can take on many different forms. While her and Rick rekindle their relationship in the very moving episode “Auto Erotic Assimilation,” Unity realizes that the two of them being together isn’t the best idea.

Jemaine Clement as Fart

As a funny guy with an unfortunately named character, Jemaine Clement — half of Flight of the Conchords plays Fart, who’s made of gas. He actually got his name straight from Rick. He also sang a song during the episode — called “Goodbye Moonmen,” it’s incredibly catchy.

John Oliver as Dr. Xenon Bloom

Dr. Xenon Bloom is an amoeba who worked with Rick on building Anatomy Park in the episode with the same name. He’s voiced by John Oliver, who’s host of the show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Rick and Morty?

The show was created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who both wear many hats in making sure Rick and Morty stays sharp. However, like with most successful shows, the two also have a little bit of help from other creatives.

Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty Writer and Creator

Dan Harmon is a noted name in the industry — but not always for the right reasons. He was the creator of Community and has his own podcast called Harmontown. In 2013, he wrote a book called You’ll Be Perfect When You’re Dead. He thought up Rick and Morty with Justin Roiland after his public break from Community.

Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty Writer and Creator

Roiland helped the show become a hit, and also gave life to the characters of Morty and Rick. He initially met with Harmon in 2004, after the two worked together with a media collective titled Channel101.

Pete Michels, Rick and Morty Director

Pete Michels directed 20 episodes of Rick and Morty. His main credits in animation include the animated scenes in Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Simpsons, and Family Guy, where he was the animation timer for three episodes

Tom Kauffman, Rick and Morty Writer

Tom Kauffman, thus far, has worked on 19 episodes of Rick and Morty, including writing credits on “Rest and Ricklaxation” and “The Wedding Squanchers.” He got his start by writing and creating a number of TV shorts back in 2006.

Where Rick and Morty Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Rick and Morty‘s popularity is almost out of control — to a point where, prior to the show officially getting renewed, fans bothered the creators for answers to the point of asking them why they haven’t started working on the next season yet. “The reason we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you,” Harmon said, per Vice. “It’s because of a little something called contract negotiations and it’s gotten complicated this time around.” Roiland also addressed the lag in a tweet, stating “For everyone telling me to get back to work on Rick and Morty (season four) turn your attention to Turner. I’m waiting around just like you.”

The popularity was noted based on the Szechuan sauce uproar, with fans of the show feeling a little embarrassed to label themselves as such. Very quickly, the show has become a cult favorite — and fans themselves seem to be a little divided. “The toxicity around Rick and Morty’s third season came from two separate groups that upon first glance seem to have nothing in common,” wrote Julia Alexander of Polygon. “One group targeted the show’s new, female writers on Twitter, blaming them for ‘ruining’ the version of Rick and Morty they’ve come to adore. The second group, driven by an obnoxious compulsion to turn their obsession with a joke in their favorite series into something more, stormed McDonald’s locations across the United States, hounding part-time employees in search of a limited-edition Szechuan sauce.”

It’d be incredible to see the response Cartoon Network would get had they not renewed the show for such a large amount of episodes. Aside from the passionate fanbase, Rick and Morty is a wonderful show — and worth getting into, especially before season four.