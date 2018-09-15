Watch Rugrats Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Ever try to remember what life was like as a baby? Even though we’ve all experienced it before, none of us can truly pinpoint it. That’s why Tommy Pickles and his gang were so important. Rugrats was created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain for Nickelodeon, and was one of their first series that identified as a “Nicktoon.” It hit the air with Doug and Ren and Stimpy in 1991.

Initially, the series stopped production in 1993, but new episodes picked up again in 1996. The show was so popular that it also started a few spin-offs. All Grown Up! featured the kids in school as pre-teens, and aired until 2008. There’s also been rumors of a live-action Rugrats show to air in the future.

Naturally, this news of a reboot might inspire you to watch Rugrats online again. The good news is that it’s pretty simple to catch up and watch the initial run of the show. Here’s how to watch Rugrats streaming online.

How to Watch Rugrats Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Rugrats. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Rugrats on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How Many Rugrats Seasons Are There?

All together, there are currently nine seasons of Rugrats. It was one of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows. Near the end of its run, some seasons of new episodes actually overlapped — and airing of episodes was a little more unpredictable than it would be for a standard network series. Here’s a breakdown of plots you can expect in each season.

Rugrats Season 1

13 Episodes | August 1991 – May 1992

The show starts on baby Tommy’s first birthday. The new one-year-old only has one desire — to eat dog food, like his dog Spike. This season also shows Tommy and his friends getting lost in a movie theater while attempting to find Reptar, Tommy’s entry in a beauty pageant (as a little girl), and a long search for Grandpa’s dentures. The Rugrats also hold a mock trial after a lamp is broken.

Rugrats Season 2

26 Episodes | September 1992 – May 1993

Season two starts with Tommy and his pal Chuckie getting trapped in a closed toy store, which is like their dream come true. Tommy also learns about shots, and gets to know his dad on a whole new level after Stu falls from the roof and suffers a bout of amnesia. A trip to the museum gets hectic after the Rugrats try to look for a bone for Spike within a dinosaur skeleton. The kids also get to see Reptar on Ice, which is where they choose to present a lizard they found to Reptar, as they think it may be his baby. Adam West does a voice in the episode titled “Superhero Chuckie,” and Alex Trebek and Charles Nelson Reilly provide voices for the episode “Game Show Didi.”

Rugrats Season 3

26 Episodes | September 1993 – April 1995

After a dispute, Stu and Didi think it’s time to send Grandpa to a retirement home — but Tommy isn’t too happy about that decision. After misinterpreting what vanishing cream is, Tommy’s cousin Angelica — who’s featured a lot this season — tries to use it to get away with causing trouble. In “Angelica Breaks A Leg,” she fakes a broken leg in order to get more attention from her family. In “The Gold Rush,” she puts the other babies to work by looking for valuables after they stumble across a nickel. Chuckie starts to get worried about germs, which turns him into a neat freak. He also addresses the topic of loss, after his pet bug dies in the episode “I Remember Melville.”

Rugrats Season 4

17 Episodes | December 1996 – November 1997

The Rugrats Chanukah episode, which was lumped into this season and the only episode to air in 1996, starts the fourth year for Rugrats. The episode is followed up by a Mother’s Day episode, which focuses around Chuckie trying to understand more about his late mother — and it was so powerful that it won the CableACE Award for Writing a Children’s Special or Series. In another episode, Spike looks after a litter of kittens.

Rugrats Season 5

12 Episodes | August 1998 – September 1998

The babies get a chance to play Bingo with Grandpa in season five. Tommy also comes down with a bad case of hiccups. The topic of bad language comes out after a word slips on a show Angelica watches called “Miss Carol’s Happy House,” causing her to say it multiple times. At the end of the season, Didi starts to feel sick, and it’s revealed that she’s pregnant.

Rugrats Season 6

36 Episodes | January 1999 – July 2001

Tommy’s brother Dil is a regular in season six of Rugrats. Other plots involve Stu getting a makeover to try and handle stress, the babies being stuck at the zoo, a baby prom, and Angelica trying to fight off a sickness. This season, the babies also build an ark to try and protect themselves from a flood.

Rugrats Season 7

14 Episodes | January 2001 – January 2002

Season 7 experimented with three mini-stories per episode, instead of two. It’s also the first season to feature Kira and Kimi, Chuckie’s new stepmother and stepsister. A few episodes focus on how the new family comes together, along with an episode where Chuckie and Kimi attend daycare together. The season also includes a talent show episode, where Angelica and Susie have to compete against each other. Chuckie accidentally break a toilet while Angelica breaks her mom’s cell phone, leaving them both with problems to solve.

Rugrats Season 8

14 Episodes | July 2001 – January 2003

This season starts with a two-part episode that would also serve as the pilot of their spin-off. Called “All Growed Up,” the babies are reimagined as older kids. This season also focuses on Kira and Chas’s first Easter together, and Chas and Chuckie’s adventures at the library. While known best for voicing Chuckie, voice actress Christine Cavanaugh left the show right after the airing of the season’s fourth episode. Nancy Cartwright filled in for the remaining episodes.

Rugrats Season 9

14 Episodes | September 2002 – August 2004

The episode “Clown Around” shows the babies at the circus. They also visit an arcade in “Diapies and Dragons.” Chas gets a puppy for the household. The character of Taffy, Lulu’s 16 year old grand-niece, is introduced — and she’s a big hit with the babies and Angelica. Amanda Bynes provided her voice in the few episodes she appeared in.

What Are the Best Rugrats Episodes?

Rugrats tried hard to stay relevant during a long span of time, but some of the best episodes focus around the babies just being babies. Here are some of the most iconic episodes of Rugrats that you won’t want to miss.

Season 1, Episode 9: “Candy Bar Creep Show”

In part one of episode nine, the kids go trick-or-treating in hopes of getting their hands on a Reptar bar. The bar contains “chocolate, and nuts, and caramel, and green stuff” which turns your tongue green. This episode was so memorable that actual Reptar bars were produced, which claimed that they actually do turn your tongue green.

Season 2, Episode 10: “Reptar On Ice”

Even though it should be a joy to see Reptar on ice, the babies are more focused on an act of good — trying to reunite the actor on ice with his “baby,” a lizard they found. Unfortunately, the ice skater isn’t fond of kids, or reptiles.

Season 3, Episode 2: “Chuckie’s First Haircut”

Unlike his best friend, Chuckie’s always had a full head of hair. Chas is worried that Chuckie might freak out at the idea of a haircut, and after overhearing, Angelica tries to make the situation worse. Didi tries to ease his worries by taking him to a professional to get it done, but the situation turns into a catastrophe. Both the babies and the adults separately try to solve the issue.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Rugrats Cast?

Elizabeth Daily as Tommy Pickles and Susie Carmichael

The voice of lead-baby Tommy wa done by Elizabeth Daily, who is sometimes credited as E.G. Daily. Aside from doing voiceovers, she’s also acted in movies like 2006’s Mustang Sally and Cutting Room. She’s also done voices for ChalkZone and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Kath Soucie as Lil and Phil DeVille

Kath Soucie voiced the twins, Lil and Phil, for 167 episodes. Recently, she’s provided voices for shows like Goldie and Bear, Star Wars Rebels, and The Tom and Jerry Show.

Melanie Chartoff as Didi Pickles

Melanie Chartoff played Tommy’s mom Didi, and like many of her co-stars, reprised the role for the All Grown Up! series that followed. As an actress, she’s also appeared on Alexander IRL and the series Switched At Birth in recent years.

Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles

Cousin Angelica was played by Cheryl Chase, who also took on the role of Little Miss Bossy in the short-lived The Mr. Men Show. Her last credit was in the television series Reasonably Decent, where she had the part of Dr. Barbara Tweedle in a 2015 episode titled “Support Systems.”

Jack Riley as Stu Pickles

Jack Riley was a well-known talent known for works like the Mel Brooks movie Spaceballs and the film The Long Goodbye. His last work was in 2011, where he played a Ghost Cat on The Garfield Show. Riley died in 2016 at the age of 80.

Michael Bell as Chas Finster and Drew Pickles

Chuckie’s father Chas was played by Michael Bell. He was in 141 episodes of the show, and went on to work primarily in video games. Bell can be heard in games like Metal Gear Solid 3 and Age of Empires III.

Christine Cavanaugh as Chuckie Finster

The talented Christine Cavanagh voiced Chuckie. She also provided the voice of Dexter in Dexter’s Laboratory and Birdie in a few video shorts featuring the McDonald’s gang. She passed away in 2014, at the age of 51.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Rugrats?

For a kids show from the ’90s, Rugrats managed to score a few impressive cameos. Here’s a list of the most important Rugrats guest stars.

Debbie Reynolds as Lulu Pickles

Debbie Reynolds, famed actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, provided the voice of Lulu Pickles. Lulu, who was relevant near the end of the series, is Grandpa’s second wife. He initially met her back in 1943 but reconnected with later on, after she served as a nurse when Grandpa breaks his leg during a dance. Reynolds is no stranger to voiceover work — she also voiced Charlotte the spider in the 1973 version of Charlotte’s Web.

Busta Rhymes as Reptar Wagon

Initally appearing in The Rugrats Movie but later playing the role in episodes of the show, rapper Busta Rhymes helps give life to the Reptar Wagon. In case you’re unfamiliar, Reptar Wagon was built by Stu and is used to transport the babies around.

Kim Cattrall as Melinda Finster

Audience members never got to truly meet Melinda Finster — at the start of the show, Chuckie’s mom had presumably passed away. Later in the series, it’s mentioned that it’s due to a sudden illness that became terminal, and it was right after Chuckie’s birth. In the episode “Mother’s Day,” Melinda is seen in flashbacks — and her voice is provided by Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Rugrats?

Gabor Csupo and Arlene Klasky: Rugrats Writer and Creator

Gabor Csupo is a co-founder of his own studio with Arlene Klasky, called Klasky Csupo. Together, the two worked to create Rugrats. A few other popular Nicktoons, like As Told By Ginger, The Wild Thornberries, and Rocket Power, were also created by their studio.

Paul Germain: Rugrats Writer and Creator

Paul Germain has a background in producing children’s programs. He also worked on shows like Bobby’s World, Garfield and Friends, and Recess, and he’s set to work on the Rugrats reboot, if it ends up happening.

Jim Duffy: Rugrats Director

Jim Duffy directed 71 episodes of Rugrats. Passing away in 2012 at the age of 74, his last work was producing 42 episodes of the spinoff, All Grown Up!.

Where Rugrats Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Rugrats was a popular show for Nickelodeon. Back in 1996, it was a top rated show for kids aged 2 to 11, per Nielsen ratings. The show fizzled out a little in later seasons — even though they brought in new characters to keep things fresh (and realistic, as friend groups and neighborhoods change up a lot during childhood) there’s only so many adventures the babies could get into. That’s possibly what sparked them to continue their tales with All Grown Up, which focused on the characters as pre-teens, moving the show up a decade.

Even so, there was something quite special about being able to see the world from a child’s eyes. The show was expertly written, with jokes that even adult could appreciate. “Created to appeal across the board to young and old children as well as families, it is a quirkily drawn show that describes the world from a child’s-eye-view, a vantage that is often uncomprehending but always slyly observant,” wrote The New York Times. “Along the way, the show makes good-natured but biting fun of career-obsessed working moms, daydreaming dads, cranky grandparents and our media-driven consumer culture.”

It’s good to know that Rugrats is streaming, so that an entirely new generation can enjoy it, but it’ll be interesting to see if the upcoming reboot will run out of steam before they hit mid-season.