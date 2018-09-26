How to Watch ‘South Park’ Season 22 Online

South Park premieres season 22 tonight, on Comedy Central. With all the new episodes starting to air, it may seem difficult for fans who do not have cable or can’t get to a television, but it isn’t. There are several methods for people who would like to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Comedy Central live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial using either your email address or phone number, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch South Park live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch South Park live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include Comedy Central. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch South Park live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Dead Kids” and the plot description states that “Randy is desperate to help Sharon get her emotions under control; Cartman unexpectedly fails his math test.” The creators of South Park have said they would love to continue the series until Comedy Central cancels it. Fortunately, the show was renewed through season 23 in 2019.

According to ComicBook.com, the premiere episode of the season will tackle the deadly issue of school shootings. The new season, as usual, will also be sure to incorporate America’s current cultural and political climate.

Ahead of all the big issues being addressed this season, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have already launched an interesting marketing campaign, using the hashtag #cancelsouthpark, according to Metro UK. And, the tagline on their new campaign reads, “America has reached a crossroads. What will we do next?” Perhaps they are getting ahead of all the negative comments they may receive from their hot-button topics. But, this wouldn’t be the first time that the two creators addressed controversial issues. In fact, it’s almost what they are known for.

So, it’s unlikely that the show will face a cancelation, fueled by viewer outrage.

According to the Econo Times, topics for upcoming seasons of South Park are usually kept secret, under lock and key, but some have speculated the show will touch on topics like the #MeToo movement, along with more Donald Trump-themed jokes. Bullfighting protests are another rumored topic, but, fans will just have to wait and see if any of these topics become the theme of upcoming episodes.

South Park isn’t the only big premiere on television tonight. This week is packed with premieres, including Chicago Fire, Survivor, Star, A Million Little Things, Chicago PD, Empire and Chicago Med. South Park‘s time slot is set for Wednesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. September is a big month for premieres, as it is when a lot of the prime time shows return from hiatus for their respective networks’ “fall line-ups”. Summer is over and it’s time to cozy up with some of your favorite shows.