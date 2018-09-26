How to Watch ‘Star’ Season 3 Episode 1 Online

The season 3 premiere of Star airs tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Fox network. For fans without a cable subscription or cable login information, you may be wondering how to watch the show online. Fortunately, there are several alternative methods for watching the show’s premiere, as well as upcoming new episodes. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch new Star episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch episodes of Star live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Star episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch the show on Amazon, the full season 3 of Star is available for purchase for $24.99 – $29.99. Fans can also watch episodes of the show on the Fox website, though viewers will need to sign in with a TV provider or have a cable subscription to watch the new episodes.

If you’re a fan interested in some spoilers on the new season, read on below for a few of the upcoming episode descriptions and other show info. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Secrets & Lies” and the official plot description of the premiere reads, “Star returns home from touring; Alex and Simone’s fates are finally answered; Carlotta and Cassie grapple with the aftermath of Cassie’s big mistake and Christine is caught in the middle; Midtown Sound’s future is tested by Mateo Ferrera.” The second episode of season 3 is called “Who’s the Daddy” and the episode 2 synopsis, “When Mateo pulls a shocking stunt to reveal Star’s pregnancy, the social media trolls go wild; Simone faces a choice between her marriage and career; Carlotta and Cassie continue to battle it out; Derek returns home to find Miss Ruby in trouble.”

The third episode of the new season is called “A Family Affair” and the description of episode 3 reads, “Cassie embarks on a new venture with a businessman that interferes with Carlotta’s work; Noah struggles with making a contract decision; Alex helps a fan start a music career.” According to TV Line, Brandy Norwood’s character Cassie is returning to the series as a regular on the cast. The feud between Cassie and Carlotta heats up and, according to Deadline, Fox has dubbed season 3 of the show to be the “War of the Brown Sisters.” And, Norwood has told Hollywood Life that Cassie is “not going to back down”.

Norwood revealed that, “She [Cassie] loves her sister, and in the third season, Carlotta tells her [Cassie] that she’s nothing,” Brandy continued. “That she’s never going to be anything. And she’s like, ‘First off, I got more money than you. Two, watch me try it.’ For her, to call Cassie nothing and to hear that from her sister than she loves, she’s going after her.”

Tune in to Fox on Wednesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT for season 3 of Star.