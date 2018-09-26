How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 37 Premiere Online

The new season 37 of Survivor premieres tonight, on September 26, 2018. It premieres on the CBS network, airing from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:30 p.m. CT for episode 1. If you don’t have cable, but would like to watch the new season, you may be trying to figure out other ways to watch Survivor. Fortunately, there are several methods for watching the show online. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Survivor live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Survivor episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Survivor Season 37: David & Goliath is the theme of the new season and the new season is also available for purchase on Amazon. Fans can purchase the entire 37th season of Survivor for $19.99 – $24.99. Episodes can also be watched on the CBS website, but viewers will need to sign in with their TV provider. Therefore, they would need a cable subscription, unless you sign up for the CBS All-Access free trial, which we have listed instructions for above.

The official synopsis of the new season of the show, according to Amazon, states that, “The Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 37th season, themed “David vs. Goliath.” This edition features 20 new castaways divided into two groups of 10 strangers. Castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.”

Ahead of the new season, host and showrunner Jeff Probst spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the new season. In addition, the president of MGM television and digital, Mark Burnett, also dished some details. When choosing the theme for season 37, Probst revealed that, “The theme that we kept coming back to is: When you are on the island and you don’t know what to expect, it doesn’t matter whether you were born with your advantage or had to work for it, because everybody knows that every David has a secret weapon and every Goliath certainly has their Achilles heel, and that’s what Survivor will bring out. It will bring you to your knees and it will lift you to your highest heights. It’s all about context and situation and how you respond.”

Burnett chimed in as well, saying that, “A Goliath is a way of looking at someone who grew up with a wealthy family and education or some skill that was distinctly born with them. And there’s other people on the other side of the tracks who don’t seem to have much going for them but figure it out. I could get very deep on this.”

Survivor season 37 airs on Wednesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.