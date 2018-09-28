How to Watch ‘SWAT’ Season 2 TV Show Premiere Online

Season 2 of SWAT premieres tonight on the CBS network. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be wondering how to watch the show online, rather than on TV. Fortunately, you are in luck. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch SWAT live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the SWAT show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Gearing up for the new season of the show, star Shemar Moore spoke with CBS Local about how his career evolved into what it is today. Moore revealed that, “I was working in New York at the coffee shop and I had no money. I was broke as a joke. The Young And The Restless was my first professional gig and I was scared to death. I believed in myself and I was smart enough to know what I didn’t know. I’m a big believer in never forgetting where you came from. My life and the steps in my career have groomed me for this opportunity.”

And, when it comes to why he thinks that SWAT really stands out, Moore said, “Our signature is the action. We come in that big truck with our gear and things are going to be blowing up. There’s nothing like it on TV because we are making a movie-esque show. Then there’s the life stories and the relationships. We are going to continue to hit on immigration and racial tensions, without preaching.”

Moore is such a big fan of his show and the role he plays, that he has even gotten a tattoo that’s inspired by SWAT, according to CBS News. Moore explained the reasoning behind his forearm tattoo, revealing that, “I’m not going to put my whole resume on my body … but this one is not just for Hondo and what he does on the show … but it’s also for me, it’s an achievement to be the lead of such a powerful show, 25 years in the game. To get this opportunity, I’m so grateful. But the eagle in my own personal life, it just represents how high you can soar, how high you can fly. Dreams are possible, keep striving for the top.”

The premiere episode of SWAT airs from 10:05 – 11:05 p.m. ET/PT and 9:05 – 10:05 p.m. CT tonight. The show’s time slot will resume next week, airing Thursday nights on the CBS network, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT.