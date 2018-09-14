Watch The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (a spinoff of the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius) follows the 10-year old title character as he lives his life in Retroville as a scientific genius. Originally airing on Nickelodeon for three seasons starting in 2002, Jimmy goes on adventures with his friends Carl Wheezer and Sheen Estevez where catastrophes occur including the malfunctioning of Jimmy’s various inventions.

Created by animator, director and voice actor John A. Davis, the series earned several award nominations and even produced three specials and a spin-off entitled Planet Sheen. Though the series was cancelled following the closing of DNA Productions, all 61 episodes are available to stream. Here’s how to watch The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius streaming online.

How to Watch The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Online & Stream the Complete Series

How Many Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Seasons Are There?

Between 2002 and 2006, three seasons of Jimmy Neutron were produced by Nickelodeon in addition to three specials and a preceding pilot and movie.

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Season 1

20 Episodes | July 2002 – September 2003

In the series’ debut episode, Jim, Carl, Sheen and Cindy are attacked by their own pairs of pants after one of Jimmy’s inventions runs amok, causing other pants in town to react the same way. This episode does a very good job at setting the tone for the rest of the show’s run. Later, Jimmy invents a salesman robot to win a contest against Cindy and turns Grandma Neutron into a baby. When Carl has repetitive nightmares, he accidentally gets Jimmy stuck in his next dream leaving Jimmy in charge of finding his way out. Other adventures include Jimmy freezing Retroville into a second ice age, Jimmy and Cindy switching minds and voices, the gang battling a bear while on a camping trip, and Hugh accidentally sending Jimmy, Carl and Sheen back 200 million years thanks to Jimmy’s new Time Replay Remote. (There are a lot of accidents on this show.)

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Season 2

20 Episodes | September 2003 – July 2004

Jimmy, Carl, Sheen, Cindy and Libby travel to Egypt to discover that Queen Howsaboutaslapya is actually an ancient ancestor of Libby’s. In a two-part episode, Jimmy teams up with his idol, actor and spy Jet Fusion, to protect the planet from Professor Calamitous. The Nanobots escape from Jimmy’s lab and start deleting residents of Retroville and trapping them inside a virtual trash bin. Things don’t go according to plan when Jimmy creates a robo-mom replacement when his mother heads to a spa for a week. When Jimmy’s parents go on vacation, they leave Jimmy with the Wheezers. Thinking they’re a little too nerdy, he decides to give them all super powers.

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Season 3

21 Episodes | November 2004 – November 2006

Jimmy, Carl, Sheen, Cindy and Libby join a movie with an overbearing director named Quentin Smithee who is really Professor Calamitous in disguise. Unsurprisingly, Calamitous is plotting to kill them. Jimmy’s grades are so great that he skips his old school and heads straight to college. Carl gets infected by an alien parasite and becomes pregnant with an electric space jellyfish baby. Jimmy warns Jet Fusion against marrying Beautiful Gorgeous, a criminal and the daughter of Professor Calamitous. When Libby is captured by ninjas, Sheen learns king fu to save her. Later, a children’s show hypnotizes Retroville, turning all of its residents against Jimmy.

What Are the Best Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Episodes?

Here’s a list of the best Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius episodes.

Season 1, Episode 4: “Time is Money”

The Neutrons hit the jackpot after Jimmy goes back in time to tell his dad to invest in McSpanky’s burger joint.

Season 1, Episode 6: “Battle of the Band”

Jimmy, Carl and Sheen form a rock band to beat Cindy and Libby in the school talent show. However, their friendships are nearly destroyed.

Season 1, Episode 19: “A Beautiful Mine”

Jimmy and his crew start some beef with aliens while searching for rare jewels on an asteroid. The kids become super greedy and the aliens try to vaporize them.

Season 2, Episode 10: “Sheen’s Brain”

Jimmy enlarges Sheen’s brain after Sheen fails a history test. As with most of Jimmy’s well-intentioned experiments, Sheen becomes mad with power and intelligence and proclaims himself king. Jimmy and Carly have to right the wrong and convince Sheen to drain his brain back to normal size.

Season 2, Episode 11: “Send in the Clones”

Jimmy makes clones of himself in order to get out of doing his chores. There’s an optimist version, a pessimist, a tough Jimmy, A French romantic, an evil Jimmy and a comedian. However, instead of actually doing his chores, the clones wreak havoc on Retroville. Jimmy freezes the clones and takes the blame, while the citizens of Retroville are none too please and chase Jimmy seeking justice!

Season 2, Episodes 18-20: “Win, Lose and Kaboom!”

Jimmy decodes a message on a space rock that lands in Retroville. With the riddle cracked, Jimmy, Carl, Sheen, Cindy, Libby, Goddard and Bolbi compete in an intergalactic game show hosted by Meldar Prime. The catch? The losers get their home planets destroyed. (Minor details.)

Season 3, Episodes 5: “Fundemonium”

Hugh loses his job and decides to create a brand of children’s toys. Jimmy modifies the toys in his lab unbeknownst to Hugh. The Nanobots trick Hugh into releasing the modified toys and using them as batteries. Once inside, the Nanobots plot to destroy Retroville for good.

Season 3, Episodes 18: “Who Framed Jimmy Neutron?”

Jimmy is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and is thrown in jail alongside Carl and Sheen. With the help of a local hillbilly, Jimmy tries to clear his name.

Season 3, Episodes 18: “Flippy”

Jimmy hijacks Hugh’s ventriloquist dummy to make sure his dad doesn’t embarrass him at school. But when the dummy goes all Slappy (Goosebumps reference!) and tries to drain Hugh’s brain, Jimmy has to fix Flippy and get him back to normal.

Who Are the Voice Actors in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius? Cast?

Debi Derryberry as James Isaac “Jimmy” Neutron

Despite being a (boy) genius inventor, his inventions often go haywire causing him and his friends to stop them before they destroy their town, Retroville. In addition to voice acting for television, Derryberry provides voices for video games like Guild Wars II: Heart of Thornes, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and more. She also provided voice work for the aliens in the Toy Story franchise.

Jeffrey Garcia as Sheen Estevez

Sheen is Jimmy’s hyperactive friend and boyfriend of Libby. Garcia continued voicing Sheen in the spin-off Planet Sheen and provided his voice for movies like Rio 2.

Rob Paulsen as Carl Wheezer

Paulsen is responsible for voicing Yakko Warner in Animaniacs and Pinky in Pinky and the Brain. He can also be heard providing assorted voices for Rick and Morty.

Carolyn Lawrence as Cindy Vortex

Cindy is Jimmy’s counterpart, arch-nemesis and girlfriend all in one. She was used to being the smartest girl in school until she moved and met Jimmy. Most people know her from her voice work as Sandy in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.

Mark DeCarlo as Hugh Neutron

DeCarlo’s credits include a mix of voice work and acting, having appeared in the films Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Raising Helen, and providing his voice to The Ant Bully.

Megan Cavanagh as Judy Neutron

Cavanagh has appeared in countless films including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Dracula: Dead and Loving It and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius??

Here’s a list of the most important Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius guest stars.

Tim Allen as Meldar Prime

Medlar Prime is the host of the game show Intergalactic Showdown which forces various races to compete in games and challenges. The winning team gets a space car while the losing teams’ home planets are blown up. This isn’t Allen’s first foray into voice acting; he voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise.

Phyllis Diller as Granny Neutron

Babysitting goes wrong when Granny comes over to watch Jimmy, but he accidentally turns her into a baby. This wasn’t the only Nickelodeon show comedy legend Diller guested on. She also voiced Aunt Mitzi on Hey Arnold!

Tim Curry as Professor Calamitous

Professor Calamitous is the main villain of the series and father to Beautiful Gorgeous. He’s voiced by the living legend Curry who’s best known for portraying Pennywise in the TV miniseries It and Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius?

Jimmy Neutron was created by animator-director John A. Davis.

John A. Davis: The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Creator, Director, Producer, Writer, Animation Director and Voice Actor

Davis is a well-known director, writer, animator and overall creative type for his work in stop-motion animation and live-action/CGI hybrids. In addition to Jimmy Neutron, Davis directed 2006’s The Ant Bully and Santa vs. the Snowman 3D.

Steve Oedekerk: The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Writer and Executive Producer

Oedekerk helped bring some of the best Jimmy Neutron episodes to screen. He’s also responsible for co-creating its spin-off, Planet Sheen, and writing movies such as Bruce Almighty and The Nutty Professor.

Where The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius received a few nominations and awards over its modest run. The show was nominated for “Favorite Cartoon” by the Kid’s Choice Awards two years in a row. It also received a Golden Reel Award for Best Sound Editing in Television Animation in 2004 and 2005 by Motion Picture Sound Editors.

The show is known for its light and fun tone for viewers of all ages, adults included. Its hero is a science nerd who shows kids that being smart is cool and should be something they strive for. Additionally, Cindy is portrayed as a strong, intelligent young girl who also loves science and is just as capable—if not more so—than those around her. Jimmy and his pals are a highly entertaining (and sometimes aloof) bunch, whose good intentions sometimes get the better of them. The show proves that kids’ TV can be innocent enough without compromising a high entertainment value. Kid tested, mother approved.