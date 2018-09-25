The Daily Show Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

With the 2018 midterm elections quickly approaching, there may be no better time to start tuning in to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Fortunately, even without cable, it’s still easy to watch the satirical news program nightly.

The Daily Show airs every weeknight at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on Comedy Central. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the show live (or on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial using either your email address or phone number, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include Comedy Central. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

It seems like Trevor Noah just took over The Daily Show reins from Jon Stewart, but Friday (September 28, 2018) marks exactly three years since the now-34-year-old comedian made his first appearance as host.

Noah’s Daily Show may not be nearly as popular as Stewart’s iteration, and it’s overall ratings haven’t been quite as high, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a success.

During a time that two shows in the post-Daily Show timeslot (The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore) have already come and gone following middling-to-poor results, Noah did well enough to earn a contract extension through 2022. When announcing the new contract, Comedy Central sited increases in both the overall ratings and the all-important 18-49 demographic.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of The Daily Show and Comedy Central. It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all — whichever one comes first,” said Noah after news of the extension.

The Daily Show has continued to pick up plenty of accolades under Noah, as well. It won the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, and at the recent 2018 Emmys, it was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, its first nom in that category since Noah took over.

Upcoming guests on The Daily Show include M.I.A (Tuesday, September 25), Bill Gates (Wednesday, September 26) and America Ferrera (Thursday, September 27), while a special live episode, Democalypse 2018: Let’s Try This Again, America, is scheduled for the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6.