How to Watch ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Everybody’s favorite dysfunctional 1980’s family is back, as The Goldbergs is set to return for its sixth season.

New episodes will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, starting with the Season 6 premiere on September 26. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the show (or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

The Goldbergs may not be a ratings giant, as it finished the 2017-18 season ranked 66th overall in the Nielsen ratings, which is pretty much on par with where it has been throughout the entirety of the series. But it was a much better 37th in the important 18-49 demographic, and even though the fanbase is a bit small compared to other network shows, it’s certainly a dedicated one.

Those fans should be excited for a Season 6 that will surely have a lot of fun moments, but perhaps none better than the upcoming Halloween episode (“Nightman on Elk Avenue”), where Freddy Krueger will make an appearance and be played by Robert Englund. The 71-year-old actor first appeared as Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 and of course reprised the role in countless horror movies during the next 20 years.

Here’s a promo with Englund back in his familiar costume:

#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018

Englund said last year that he would never play Krueger again, so this episode will undoubtedly be a treat for both The Goldbergs and Freddy fans.

The season starts with a trip to Atlantic City, a spot that was very important to Executive Producer Adam Goldberg when he was growing up.

“Some of my fondest childhood memories back in the ‘80s were down the shore in Atlantic City,” he said. “Our family has owned a house in Ventnor for nearly 50 years, which has been passed down through the generations. I’d spend my summers on the beach, walking the Boardwalk and going to the casino arcades and Ocean One mall on the pier. I knew I had to work Atlantic City into an episode of my show to pay tribute to a place that meant so much to me growing up.”

The season premiere is titled “Sixteen Candles,” followed by “You Got Zuko’d” and “RAD!”