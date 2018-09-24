How to Watch ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 2 Premiere Online

Season 2 of The Good Doctor airs tonight on the ABC channel. Read on for how to watch the show online, whether or not you have a cable log in. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Good Doctor live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch The Good Doctor live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch The Good Doctor episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

When it comes to those who have cable TV or cable log in information, ABC allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

For more information on the show’s cast, the show schedule, and episode info, read on below.

“THE GOOD DOCTOR” SEASON 2 SCHEDULE: The show fills the Monday night time slot of 10 – 11 p.m ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT, with episodes airing directly after new episodes of DWTS.

“THE GOOD DOCTOR” SEASON 2 CAST: Beau Garrett and Chuku Modu have left the series since season 1 wrapped. Modu played Dr. Jared Kalu, while Garrett played the role of Jessica Preston, the hospital in-house attorney. Returning cast members include Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, and Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki.

Ahead of season 2, main cast member Freddie Highmore talked about his character’s “emotional growth” in the new episodes, according to ABC News. Highmore also revealed on Good Morning America that he was involved in the actual writing of some of the episodes. He explained that, “I was sent a text saying, ‘I think I’ll have you write the first episode of the season.’ I said, ‘Well, that would be great if that’s going to happen,’ and then it ended up happening. Being in the writer’s room I always feel like defending Shawn. I feel like, ‘No, don’t put him through that. Why don’t they make it easier for him?’ Which isn’t great dramatically.”

As for what to expect from Dr. Shaun Murphy on season 2, Highmore said, “I think this season the journey for Shawn is about how he’s growing as a person and how he is able to perhaps connect with people in a way that we haven’t seen before. He has autism and he will always have autism, but that doesn’t mean he can’t grow as a person and can’t continue to find people to connect with.”

“THE GOOD DOCTOR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Hello” and the plot description states, “Shaun’s proposed treatment for a homeless patient puts him and Jared in Andrews’ crosshairs; Claire tries to overcome Melendez’s reluctance to do a risky heart operation; Glassman must face a difficult decision about his health.”

“THE GOOD DOCTOR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is called “Middle Ground”. The plot synopsis of the second episode reads, “Shaun pushes back against Dr. Melendez in order to treat a gravely ill hospital janitor; Dr. Lim risks a lawsuit and her career to help a teenage girl repair the damage caused by an archaic custom.”

“THE GOOD DOCTOR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: The title of episode 3 is “36 Hours”.