How to Watch ‘The Good Place’ Season 3 Online

Tonight, The Good Place returns for its third season. The season premiere of the acclaimed sitcom will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and all subsequent episodes will air at the same time on Thursday nights.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

The Good Place has lent itself to conspiracy theory in the past, and season three appears to be no different. Mashable released an article detailing all the theories that fans have concocted between main characters Michael (Ted Danson) and Eleanor (Kristen Bell), and though we’ll avoid spoilers, you can read the article by clicking here.

In an interview with Business Insider, creator Michael Schur spoke on the challenge of building the show’s unique world. “We had to be incredibly detailed and specific about where everybody was going because the whole thing fit together like a giant kind of holistic jigsaw puzzle,” he said. “If we did anything that didn’t fit in with the reveal that came at the end, we would be screwed.”

“I had never written anything that you would consider science fiction or genre before,” he added, “and I consulted a lot of people to say, ‘what am I walking into? What are the pitfalls? What are the mistakes people make?’ I have a great amount of respect for the genre of science fiction. I love science fiction, I love science fiction novels, I love science fiction movies, tv shows.”

The early reviews for season three have been uniformly excellent. “It’s exhilarating to see a show use that momentum not to maintain some bizarre status quo, but to tear down its own structure and then expertly build it back up on almost an episode-by-episode basis,” writes IndieWire. “Never knowing what’s coming next can be an exhausting process while watching a TV show. The Good Place takes that spirit of uncertainty and shapes it into something worth traversing time and space to enjoy.”

Slate Magazine was similarly complimentive, writing: “The show has radically reworked itself from season to season, and even within them, but its underlying architecture of people striving for goodness and falling short hasn’t changed, and it can’t. Instead of having to work around that limitation, The Good Place has made it its central theme. Unlike most network sitcoms, The Good Place allows its characters to change.”