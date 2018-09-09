How to Watch ‘The Last Ship’ Season 5 Online

The Last Ship enters its final season, which means this will be the last run for Nathan James. Read on for details on how to watch new episodes of the show online, future episode details and more information below.

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere date for season 5 is September 9, 2018 and the series finale is set for November 11, 2018. The show will air on Sunday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT

“THE LAST SHIP” TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as always, on the TNT network. Check with your local TV provider to find out the channel number to watch.

HOW TO WATCH “THE LAST SHIP” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the TNT network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TNT on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85 channels in the main “Fubo” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch TNT on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: “Casus Belli” is the title of the season 5 premiere episode. The plot description for the premiere states, “Three years after overcoming the global famine, the U.S. Navy prepares to unveil its first fully functional fleet since the Red Flu pandemic, but a new type of threat may mean the next world war.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: The title of episode 2 is “Fog of War” and the episode synopsis reads, “Thrust back to World War II-era military technology, the crew must think fast to survive a fight with limited weapons capabilities.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is titled “El Puente” and the synopsis of the episode states, “With nations being rapidly occupied, Chandler tries his hand at diplomacy to unite two hostile countries so they can fight a common enemy.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 4: The title of episode 4 is “Tropic of Cancer”. The synopsis of the episode reads, “As the Nathan James and its allies attempt to prevent the enemy from moving north, Chandler’s haunting visions manifest into reality.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 5: This episode is titled “Warrior” and the synopsis of it says, “After months of fighting, the crew of Nathan James must embark on a dangerous mission to secure important intelligence that could decide the fate of the war.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 6: Episode 6 is called “Air Drop” and the plot description of the episode reads, “The Nathan James crew must seek the aide of a prominent rebel leader in order to create a staging area before mounting an invasion of their own.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 7: “Somos la Sangre” is the title of episode 7 and it is described as this, “Pinned down after days of fighting, Vulture team must find their way into a secretive enemy camp.”

“THE LAST SHIP” SEASON 5 EPISODE 8: “Honor” is the name of the eighth episode of the season and its episode description states, “With a devastating hostage situation occurring back home, Chandler must devise the perfect plan to avoid losing everything.”