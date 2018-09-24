How to Watch ‘The Resident’ Season 2 Online

The Resident returns to Fox with all new episodes for season 2, starting with the premiere, which is set to air at 7:59 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 8:01 p.m. CT, on Monday, September 24, 2018. For those hoping to watch the show online, there are several live streaming options to choose from this season. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has episodes of the show available for purchase online. Fans can purchase individual episodes as they air, as well as the entire season 2 for The Resident. For those with cable, you can log in with your TV provider info to watch The Resident online via Fox’s Live TV.

The premiere episode this season is titled “00:42:30” and the official synopsis describes episode 1 as this, “A blackout requires the staff to treat their patients without the help of any technology; Bell orders the staff to stop accepting new patients; Conrad and Devon go against the mandate to help a child; Mina and Austin must perform heart surgery.”

Episode 2 is called “The Prince & the Pauper”. The plot description of the episode states, “Bell grows frustrated when Conrad’s dad and new chairman of the board requests Conrad’s input in his discussions about hospital expenses; a sharp and sophisticated medical device representative tries to promote her costly products.” And, episode 3 this season is titled “Three Words”.

This season on the show’s cast, Jane Leeves joins as Kitt Voss, an orthopedic surgeon. Some may recognize Leeves from when she played the role of Daphne Moon on the television sitcom Frasier. She has also been known for her part on the show Hot in Cleveland. And, according to Deadline, Leeves is one of three new full-time cast members, as the cast is undergoing some major changes. Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Glenn Morshower are also joining the show as regulars.

According to TV Line, there could be some deaths “close to home” and some departures on the show this season. Apparently, executive producer Todd Harthan has hinted at a death. Harthan revealed that, “What you’ll find in the first six episodes are several characters on the board that legitimately could exit our world, one way or another. That’s both returning and new … There are more characters on the board that you’re going to be invested in, that you’re going to care about, that you’re going to be rooting for, who are either in medical or physical danger.”

Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp and Shaunette Renee Wilson have all returned from the original cast to be a part of season 2.