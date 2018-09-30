How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 30 Online

The Simpsons family is back for another season. Tonight, season 30 premieres on the Fox network, airing just before the new season of Family Guy. For those hoping to watch the show, but they don’t have a cable subscription, there are alternative options for watching The Simpsons tonight. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch new The Simpsons episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch episodes of The Simpsons live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Simpsons episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch the show on Amazon, the full season 30 of the show is available for purchase for $34.99. Fans can also watch episodes of the show’s new season on the Fox website, though viewers will need to sign in with a TV provider or have a cable subscription to watch the new episodes.

If you would like to get the rundown on the first few episodes of the new season, read on below for episode descriptions and additional show info.

Episode 1 is titled “Bart’s Not Dead” and the premiere synopsis reads, “Bart takes a dare and ends up in the hospital; to cover for himself and Homer, Bart lies about meeting Jesus in Heaven; Christian producers offer the Simpsons a movie deal, but Bart struggles with guilt about lying.” The second episode is called “Heartbreak Hotel” and the plot description states that, “Marge and Homer’s marriage is tested when they travel to a tropical island to compete on Marge’s favorite reality competition show.”

The third episode of the season is titled “My Way or the Highway to Heaven” and the description of episode 3 states, “God and St. Peter contemplate what merits a soul getting into heaven, while citizens of Springfield remember their divine encounters.” Episode 4 is called “Treehouse of Horror XXIX” and the description reads, “Homer wins an oyster-eating contest against the mythical Cthulhu; Springfield is overrun by plant body-snatchers; Lisa finally snaps; Mr. Burns opens a retirement home with some Jurassic upgrades.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, this season on the show, Bart nearly dies, Homer and Marge compete in an Amazing Race kind of show, and Homer cheats on Marge … Wait, what?! Don’t worry, Homer’s “cheating” is with his binge-watching Netflix. RuPaul appears this season on the show, as a character selling Tupperware. This is true – most successful Tupperware sellers are drag queens,” says Jean. “So Marge starts selling Tupperware, and her friend Julio convinces her to pose as a drag queen to make more money. They think she’s a guy playing a woman, which Marge kind of looks like a little. She’s really successful and then RuPaul is playing a character like himself. When [Marge] is going to go out and earn money, Homer says, ‘No wife of mine is ever going to work,’ is a bizarre thing that men used to say for some reason. Please do!'”

Tune in tonight to see The Simpsons take on these new “challenges” and adventures.