How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Online

The season 3 premiere of This Is Us airs tonight on NBC. For those who want to watch the brand new episodes of the show, you do not need to have a TV or cable login. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch This Is Us live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch This Is Us live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch This Is Us live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For Amazon users, season 3 of This Is Us is available for purchase. The new season episodes are up for purchase and the entire season can be bought for $29.99. Users can save if a TV Season Pass is available.

If you would like more information on the new season, when it airs, episode details and cast info, read on below.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 TIME & PREMIERE DATE: The date of the 2018 premiere of This Is Us is September 25, 2018 and it airs from 9 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9:01 p.m. CT. The regular time slot is 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, but beware of minute time overage, like the premiere episode, if you are using your DVR.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 TV CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Nine Bucks” and the synopsis of the episode reads, “Randall, Kate and Kevin find themselves on a new paths as they each celebrate their 38th birthday.”

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: “A Philadelphia Story” is the title of episode 2 for season 3. The plot description of this episode states that, “The Pearsons come together to support Kevin at the premiere of his movie; the teenage Big Three make college decisions.”

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: The title of episode 3 is “Katie Girls”.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 EPISODE 4: The title of episode 4 is “Born Lucky”.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 3 CAST: The season 3 cast is made up of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, Melanie Liburd, Parker Bates, Eris Baker, and Lyric Ross. Being a part of the cast for this hit show means having to keep production secrets, but star Mandy Moore has said that it’s not as difficult as people would think, according to Page Six. Moore joked that, “I think we’ve been used to it from the get-go. We’re all pretty good, I guess, at keeping secrets. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing!”