Watch Tiny Toon Adventures Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

When it came time to introduce a new generation of characters from the Looney Tunes universe, Warner Bros. Animation and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment created Tiny Toon Adventures in what would be the first collaboration between the studios. Conceived by Tom Ruegger in the late 1980’s, the show took place in the fictional town of Acme Acres. The new generation of toons attend Acme Looniversity, a school overseen by the OGs of the Looney Tunes world: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Sylvester the Cat, Wile E. Coyote and Elmer Fudd. The school’s purpose is to teach the new cartoons how to be funny, launching viewers into the brand new “looney” world that is Tiny Toons.

Like its predecessor, the series used slapstick cartoon violence (anvils galore!) and parodies of current events and Hollywood life to churn out the laughs, while occasionally serving up stories about morals, ecology and self-esteem.

The show aired from September 1990 through December 1992 for a total of three seasons. The pilot episode, “The Looney Beginning,” aired as a prime-time special on CBS while the rest of the series ran in syndication for the first two seasons and ended its run on Fox Kids. Though the show wrapped up in 1992 to make room for Animaniacs (also created by Ruegger), it returned with two specials in 1994.

Want to revisit the Adventures of Buster and Babs Bunny? Here’s how to watch Tiny Toon Adventures streaming online.

How to Watch Tiny Toon Adventures Online & Stream the Complete Series

How Many Tiny Toon Adventures Seasons Are There?

Though its life on TV may have been short, Tiny Toon Adventures produced a solid 98 episodes across three seasons before Animaniacs swooped in.

Tiny Toon Adventures Season 1

65 Episodes | September 1990 – March 1991

The show’s first episode serves as an origin story for what’s to come. Inspired by Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes, an animator attempts to sketch out new rabbit characters and ends up with Buster and Babs Bunny. He discards his work, but the characters come alive and along with the help of Bugs, the rabbits create the rest of Acme Acres and the characters that will live there. Season 1 features a loose Star Wars parody in “A Quack in the Quarks” and introduces us to an all-new group of toons such as Elmyra Duff, an annoyingly spoiled animal lover who chases and traps animals to take them home, and Montana Max, a money-hungry loud-mouth who lives in a mansion and has no friends. Many of the new toons are modeled after classic Looney Tunes characters.

Tiny Toon Adventures Season 2

13 Episodes | September 1991 – February 1992

While trying to teach about fire safety, Pete Puma sets the school on fire, while Plucky, Buster and Hamton try to put out the flame. In pure cartoon fashion, the Looniversity is completely decimated in the process. With his parents away, a party at Hamton’s house gets out of control, ending with Egghead Junior blowing up the house. Buster and Babs get put in a script which brings them to Hawaii where the two immediately get robbed. When Max and Elmyra’s parents go to dinner together, Max begrudgingly takes Elmyra out for a date to see a movie about a dog and a cat. The cartoons put on a spoof of the Kon Tiki expedition called “Kon Ducki,” a movie written and directed by Plucky Duck.

Tiny Toon Adventures Season 3

20 Episodes | September 1992 – December 1992

Babs decides to audition for her favorite TV show “Thirteensomething.” Dizzy falls in love with a cyclone thinking she’s another Tasmanian Devil. Dead pets rise from their graves as zombies to haunt Elmyra and she responds by smothering them to death (again) with the very action that killed them in a skit that was originally banned by network censors. Buster and Babs find themselves on the opposite side of a ACAFC chairwoman who dislikes the toons’ comical violence. A Saturday Night Live parody takes places hosted by a Bart Simpson lookalike that tackles some of the show’s popular characters and bits. The series ends with Christmas episode that spoofs It’s A Wonderful Life as Buster Bunny considers quitting Tiny Toons only to later change his mind.

What Are the Best Tiny Toon Adventures Episodes?

The Tiny Toons get themselves into heaps of shenanigans over the course of its 98 episodes. Here’s a list of the best Tiny Toon Adventures episodes.

Season 1, Episode 6: “Her Wacky Highness”

After getting into trouble for her lack of self control, Babs runs off to a new land called Wackyland where she becomes Queen. She soon becomes annoyed by her constituents’ lack of control and eventually has to be rescued by her friends Buster, Hamton and Plucky.

Season 1, Episode 12: “Starting from Scratch”

In a parody of An American Tail, a family of fleas become separated and their younger child gets stuck on Furrball. Buster, Babs and Plucky shrink themselves down to help reunite the flea family, and the family decides to live on Furrball for good.

Season 1, Episode 15: “The Acme Acres Zone”

Parodies continue being some of Tiny Toons‘ greatest episodes as “The Acme Acres Zone” spoofs The Twilight Zone with Buster taking on the role of Rod Serling. Plucky and Hamton sneak into Montana Max’s mansion and Hamton decides to skinny dip in his pool. His clothes are then stolen and Hamton must run naked back into the house where his friends are planning a surprise birthday party for him. Hamton and Calamity try to capture Babs’ sense of humor which is personified as a ghost of herself.

Season 1, Episode 35: “A Ditch in Time”

Plucky procrastinates his homework and invents a time machine to warn himself to do it. He miscalculates, however, and ends up sending himself, Babs and Buster back to prehistoric times.

Season 1, Episode 51: “Tiny Toons Music Television”

Babs, Montana Max, Plucky and Hamton all star in a collection of music videos, while Buster takes part in a parody of Fantasia.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Elephant Issues”

The Tiny Toons take on some serious social issues like literacy, alcohol and bullying, all done with a silly, comedic twist. In the segment “One Beer,” Buster, Plucky and Hampton get drunk, steal a cop car and then Thelma and Louise it off the top of a mountain.

Season 3, Episode 6: “The Return of Batduck”

Plucky decides to audition for the latest Warner Bros. blockbuster Batman. He meets with Tim Burton who eventually gives him a screen test and gives him the part…only it’s the part of a stunt duck.

Season 3, Episode 13: “Grandma’s Dead”

Elmyra loses it when her hamster dies, but everyone else thinks she’s crying over her dead grandmother.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Tiny Toon Adventures Cast?

Charlie Adler as Buster Bunny and additional voices

Buster is the “rabbit next door” with spunk. He is the star and co-host of Tiny Toon Adventures, commenting on the action and talking directly to the audience. He’s also very high-energy and full of dreams. Adler is a voice actor and director who’s also known for voice acting roles in Cow and Chicken, the Transformers movie series and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

Tress MacNeille as Babs Bunny and additional voices

MacNeille has many credits in voice acting. Her work includes roles in Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers, Adventures of the Gummy Bears, DuckTales and The Simpsons. She also voices Dot on the succeeding series Animaniacs.

Joe Alaskey as Plucky Duck and additional voices

Alaskey took turns voicing almost every Looney Tunes character imaginable in addition to his work on Tiny Toons. He also voiced Grandpa in Rugrats.

Cree Summer as Elmyra Duff and additional voices

Summer also voiced Elmyra in the Tiny Toons spinoff Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain. She also provides voices for Rugrats and All Grown Up!, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. She plays Freddie in the Cosby Show spinoff A Different World.

There are so many more voice actors who lend their voices including Danny Cooksey as Montana Max, Frank Welker as Furrball, Don Messico as Hamton J. Pig, Maurice LaMarche as Dizzy Devil, Kath Soucie as Fifi La Fume and Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, and many other original Looney Tunes characters who appeared.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Tiny Toon Adventures?

Here’s a list of the most important Tiny Toon Adventures guest stars.

Dan Castellaneta as Harvey, The Grinch, Jeffries and more

Castellaneta is a world renowned voice actor. His resume is ginormous, but most know him from his work as Homer Simpson (and additional voices) on the cartoon juggernaut The Simpsons.

Tim Curry as Prince Charles and Reginald

Though Curry is perhaps best known for his work in IT, Clue and Rocky Horror Picture Show, his voice acting resume also precedes him. He’s lent his voice to shows such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.

Vincent Price as Edgar Allen Poe

In what would be his penultimate television role before his death, horror legend Vincent Price voiced yet another horror legend: the illustrious author Edgar Allen Poe. Some of his famous film credits include The House on Haunted Hill, House of Wax and The Masque of the Red Death.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Tiny Toon Adventures?

Some super famous creatives worked on Tiny Toon Adventures.

Tom Ruegger: Tiny Toon Adventures Creator, Producer and Writer

Ruegger has 14 Emmys to his name for his work producing and creating some of the most popular and recognizable animated series of all time including Tiny Toon Adventures, Animaniacs, Batman: The Animated Series, A Pup Named Scooby Doo and Pinky and the Brain.

Steven Spielberg: Tiny Toon Adventures Producer and Voice Actor

The original plan was for Tiny Toons to be a feature film, but once Spielberg’s Ambling Entertainment production company became attached to the project, many changes occurred including the move to the small screen. Spielberg is one of the world’s most famous directors with a resume that includes, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Schindler’s List and many more.

Where Tiny Toon Adventures Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The inclusion of Steven Spielberg’s studio brought a lot of attention to Tiny Toons right from the get-go. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show cost approximately $25 million and was Warner Bros.’ biggest commitment to the world of animation since the glory days of Looney Tunes. Some of that money went toward more drawings (double the amount that was usually ordered), a 35-piece orchestra that scored every episode, and a 100-person production team who pulled off all 98 episodes of the show. Five overseas animation houses were also brought on board to help finalize production. These Toons dominated awards season, winning seven Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, and Outstanding Original Song. In sum: Tiny Toon Adventures was kind of a big deal.