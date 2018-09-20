How to Watch ‘Total Divas’ Season 8 Online

Tonight premieres season 8 of Total Divas, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

According to NBC, the season 8 premiere is titled “Good Girls Don’t Make History”. The official episode 1 synopsis reads, “Nicole, Brie, Trinity, Paige, Nattie, Nia and Lana take over New Orleans for an epic WrestleMania with a historic number of women’s matches; Nia prepares for the match of her lifetime; Paige takes the women on a wild tour of New Orleans.”

Episode 2 is titled “This Is My House” and the official synopsis describes the episode as this, “WrestleMania 34 starts with a bang as the Bellas support and watch Trinity, Nattie and Lana compete in the first Women’s Battle Royal; Nia’s anxiety goes into overdrive before her championship match; Paige comes to terms with her retirement.” Episode 3 is called “The Real Nicole” and the plot description of the episode states that, “Nicole escapes to Palm Springs with Brie to gain clarity and focus on her independence; Nattie has a humiliating wardrobe malfunction just as she starts a storyline with Ronda Rousey; Jon attempts to fix Trinity’s sweet tooth but fails miserably.”

The confirmed cast members for this season include:

Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson)

Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace)

Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson)

Naomi (Trinity Fatu)

Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis)

Lana (Catherine Perry)

Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene)

And, Total Divas has already been greenlit for a 9th season. But, several stars have not returned to the show this season. According to Wrestling Inc, Alexa Bliss, Maryse and Carmella would not be returning. Recently, Maryse and her husband, The Miz, branched off to star on their own reality show The Miz & Mrs. The show followed the couple on their journey to having a baby and their relationship together.

When it comes to spoilers on the current cast members, we have a few. If you do NOT want to know anything about what happens to some of the cast members this season, STOP READING NOW.

Paige reportedly is trying to figure out her career, but may have to take a step back after recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Nia continues to excel in the ring. Nikki, who serves as a Co-Executive Producer on season 8 of Total Divas, is dealing with all of her personal issues in the spotlight this season. Perhaps, it has to do with her very public break up from longtime love, John Cena.

While Paige may be reevaluating her career, Brie is going full speed ahead. Natalya, on the other hand, is exploring her back up plans. Meanwhile, Naomi and Lana have a lot to deal with in their marriages this season.