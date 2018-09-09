How to Watch Lifetime’s ‘You’ TV Series Premiere Online

Lifetime’s new TV show, You, is based on the best-selling book and the cast has some very familiar faces. The show is set to air new episodes on Sunday nights, following its September 9th premiere. Get to know more about how to watch the series premiere online, as well as other episodes. In addition, read on for the show time, cast info and official plot descriptions.

“YOU” TV SHOW PREMIERE DATE & TIME: You premieres on the Lifetime channel, on September 9, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

HOW TO WATCH "YOU" ONLINE: If you don't have cable or can't get to a TV, you can watch Lifetime through various streaming services.

“YOU” OFFICIAL A&E SYNOPSIS: You is a Lifetime network series, under the A&E umbrella. And, the official synopsis of the show states that, “YOU is a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.”

“YOU” LIFETIME CAST: Penn Badgley stars in the series, along with Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell. John Stamos appears as a special guest star. Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, Lail is Guinevere Beck, Mitchell plays Peach Salinger, Cherry is Ethan, and Padovan is Paco, while John Stamos plays the role of Beck’s therapist Dr. Nicky. Other cast members include Nicole Kang as Lynn, Ambyr Childers as Candace, Michael Maize as Officer Nico, Hari Nef as Blythe, and Daniel Cosgrove as Ron.

“YOU” EPISODES GUIDE: Some of the episode titles and plot descriptions have been released. The pilot episode synopsis states, “Joe meets and falls in love with Beck and goes down a social-media rabbit hole to learn everything about her; while this may be a real shot at real love, there are some things standing in the way, such as her ex, Benji.”

Episode 2 is titled “The Last Nice Guy in New York” and the plot description reads, “Beck and Joe have a real date; Joe does everything he can to win Beck over, but she’s stuck on her ex, Benji, who isn’t good for her.”

Episode 3 is called “Maybe” and the plot description of the episode states, “Beck isn’t certain that Joe is The One, so he sets out to prove he’s boyfriend material; balancing this important time in their blossoming relationship with the tricky maneuvers he’s been pulling behind the scenes proves challenging for Joe.”

Episode 4 is titled “The Captain”. The episode synopsis states that, “Beck heads out of town to rendezvous with the man she’s been texting; Joe follows and is shocked by what he finds; Beck realizes she and Joe are going to have to bring a scary level of truth and authenticity to their connection.”

The “You” Lifetime book can be purchased on Amazon, along with audio of the book as well. The book is also available at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and Target.