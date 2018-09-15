Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Love in Design’ Filmed?

The premise of Love in Design may revolve around a New England hometown, where the historical Lewisburg Manor is being renovated. But the movie itself wasn’t actually filmed in New England. The movie was filmed in Canada. Read on to learn more about the filming of Love in Design.
Love in Design was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, according to IMDB. According to Actra Manitoba, the movie was filmed in late May through mid-June, produced by Cartel Entertainment. The movie was filmed in various locations in the city’s Exchange District and downtown, a local paper noted.
Andrew Walker told Media Village that he flew to Winnipeg to film Love in Design right after finishing up filming Wedding March in Vancouver.
Cindy Myskiw spoke with My Devotional Thoughts about her experience filming Love in Design, which was her first significant unionized speaking role. She said working on the movie was surreal. “I felt a little like Cinderella being chauffeured everywhere. I had my own trailer as well as having wardrobe come and fit me for clothing and having hair and makeup done. It was so much fun and the memories of the whole day will be with me forever.”
Here are some behind-the-scenes photos:
And…that's a WRAP! 🎬👊😎 What a great final night of shooting. 😊 I seriously had SUCH a blast on my latest @hallmarkchannel movie #LoveInDesign with my awesome co-star @awalkk35 and the rest of our incredible cast & crew. 😍 Thank you to the gorgeous & talented @alvinaaugust for being such a great TV friend & boss, and thank you to my REAL bosses 😊😊😊 @billabbotthc @michellevicaryhc @poperandy @ashleyashleyash @lalalalexi, and it was such a pleasure being in the trenches with our fearless leaders, @stanspry14 & @stevenrmonreo ❤ And now, after shooting all night (see more in my Instastories!), it's time for… sleep…! 😜😴 . . . Excited to share this movie with you all on September 15th!! 🎬 . . . . #moviemaking #thatsawrap #actorslife #showbiz #overnighter #swings #romcom #Hallmarkies ❤
These two pics were taken within one minute of each other – ha! This is what happens when you give two actors (um, HAMS!) a classic 1960's Ford Mustang, good lighting, and a two-minute break on set. [SWIPE] 😎 . . . And is it just me, or does @awalkk35 have a serious James Dean thing going on?? . . 📸 by our director @stevenrmonreo 😊 #greasers #greaserstyle #classiccar #fordmustang #hams #actorslife #setlife #aboutlastnight #LoveInDesign @awalkk35 @hallmarkchannel
Wassssup!?! A big HELLOOOO from me & my Hallmark movie #LoveInDesign costar Andrew Walker! 🖐🙌🖐 See my instastories for the full picture, which to be honest didn't fit here, ha! Also in my instastories, you'll see Andrew not really almost falling down the stairs…not. 🙃 . . . . @awalkk35 @hallmarkchannel #waving #whatsup #Day3
The synopsis for the movie reads: “In need of a shakeup on her home-makeover TV show, star Hannah is sent to her small New England hometown to renovate the historical Lewisburg Manor. When old flame Jeff is assigned to make sure Hannah’s design preserves the historical manor, the two must find harmony between the old and the new.”
#loveindesign This was the last shot on the last day of filming as the sun was coming up at 5:15am. When the director yelled “Cut, that’s a wrap” everyone hugged and went their separate ways. Respect to @awalkk35 @alvinaaugust @danicamckellar Everyone was so serious and professional when the cameras were rolling and so much fun when the cameras stopped rolling.
It looks like filming was absolutely stunning.
And apparently at one point during the movie, McKellar’s son and mother make an appearance:
Repost from @danicamckellar using @RepostRegramApp – LOOK how my son Draco kept his face towards camera in this shot – makes his mommy proud! 😉 #TBT to when my son & mom came to Canada and made an appearance in my movie, #LoveInDesign. 😎 Gosh, I'm missing my little guy today…not much longer and I'll be home. ❤ . . . #LoveInDesign #BTS @hallmarkchannel @mckellarmahaila #ilovebeingamommy #stagemom #ha #ilovebeinganactor #familyovereverything
