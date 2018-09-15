Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Love in Design’ Filmed?

The premise of Love in Design may revolve around a New England hometown, where the historical Lewisburg Manor is being renovated. But the movie itself wasn’t actually filmed in New England. The movie was filmed in Canada. Read on to learn more about the filming of Love in Design.

Love in Design was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, according to IMDB. According to Actra Manitoba, the movie was filmed in late May through mid-June, produced by Cartel Entertainment. The movie was filmed in various locations in the city’s Exchange District and downtown, a local paper noted.

Andrew Walker told Media Village that he flew to Winnipeg to film Love in Design right after finishing up filming Wedding March in Vancouver.

Cindy Myskiw spoke with My Devotional Thoughts about her experience filming Love in Design, which was her first significant unionized speaking role. She said working on the movie was surreal. “I felt a little like Cinderella being chauffeured everywhere. I had my own trailer as well as having wardrobe come and fit me for clothing and having hair and makeup done. It was so much fun and the memories of the whole day will be with me forever.”

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos:

The synopsis for the movie reads: “In need of a shakeup on her home-makeover TV show, star Hannah is sent to her small New England hometown to renovate the historical Lewisburg Manor. When old flame Jeff is assigned to make sure Hannah’s design preserves the historical manor, the two must find harmony between the old and the new.”

It looks like filming was absolutely stunning.

And apparently at one point during the movie, McKellar’s son and mother make an appearance: