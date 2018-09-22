Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Truly, Madly, Sweetly’ Filmed?

Hallmark is premiering its first Fall Harvest movie tonight, Truly, Madly, Sweetly. The synopsis for the movie says that Natalie owns a food truck business in San Francisco, and she must partner up with Eric, a finance manager, when Eric’s aunt passes away and leaves them a building where a once-famous bakery once stood. But was the movie really filmed in San Francisco? No, it was not. Read on for more details about where the movie was filmed.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly wasn’t filmed in San Francisco. It was filmed in Canada, including locations in Vancouver, Maple Ridge, and Abbotsford. Canada is a popular destination for many Hallmark movies. The movie filmed from early to late April 2018.

According to What’s Filming, Maple Ridge, Vancouver, and Abbotsford were home to quite a few sites during the filming of this sweet movie. Abbotsford is located in British Columbia, adjacent to Vancouver, and has a population of 141,397. It’s on the U.S.-Canadian border. Maple Ridge is also in British Columbia, in the northeastern section of Greater Vancouver. It has a population of 82,256.

One location for filming was the Marinaside Crescent in Yaletown, Vancouver, according to What’s Filming. This is Emily’s cupcake food truck in the movie:

Another location was 510 West Hastings Street in Vancouver, including both exterior and interior shots, according to What’s Filming. A Google search reveals that this address is home to quite a few cute little shops.

The Bella Vita Restaurant on Loughheed Highway in Maple Ridge was also a location in the film, according to What’s Filming. Want to visit Bella Vita? Check out their Facebook page here.

Another location was Clayburn Village in Abbotsford, according to What’s Filming. This is a historic village in British Columbia with a lot of really cute locations, so this was likely a great location for filming.

Signs for Hallmark's Truly Madly Sweetly spotted by @Katlynn_shelby https://t.co/XzjDiNNtGw — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) April 20, 2018

32160 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford was also a filming location, according to What’s Filming.

Production signs for FSP 7 on S Fraser way in Abbotsford @WhatsFilming — Joe M (@joesports) April 23, 2018

And Champagne & Lace on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford was another place where the movie was filmed, according to What’s Filming. This is a bridal shop.

Champagne & Lace is pretty popular with Hallmark. Debbie Gibson wore one of their wedding dresses in a recent Hallmark movie.

Here are a couple behind the scenes photos:

But if you want a Truly, Madly, Sweetly cupcake, there’s actually bake shop in Temecula, California with that name that will be happy to give you some cupcakes!