Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Wedding of Dreams’ Filmed?

Hallmark’s sequel to Debbie Gibson’s adorable movie last year airs tonight. Wedding of Dreams will air at 9 p.m. Eastern, and it’s guaranteed to capture the same magic that we enjoyed in Debbie Gibson’s movie last year, Summer of Dreams. But where was the movie filmed? Read on for the details.

Wedding of Dreams was filmed in a number of locations in Canada, including British Columbia and Vancouver, in May 2018.

Some scenes from the movie were filmed at Ralph’s Farm Market, Gibson shared on Facebook in May. Ralph’s Farm Market is in Langley, British Columbia, which is a popular location for many Hallmark movies.

In an interview with Harlton Empire, Robert Gant — who stars as Debbie Gibson’s love interest — said that his favorite scene to film was the wedding reception, which was the last night of filming. He said, “I think that the reception scenes were my favorite. In part because they happened on the last night of the shoot and filming them felt like a bit of a celebration of this journey we had all just taken. And, of course, receptions have a wonderful energy and are beautifully decorated and loaded with lots of wonderful food. And this one didn’t disappoint. Not to mention that I may have been serenaded by a pop star. But you’ll have to tune in Saturday night to see for sure.”

What’sFilming noted that another location in Vancouver was 33811 South Fraser Way. This is the address for Champagne & Lace Bridal Centre in Vancouver. As an interesting trivia tidbit: Dream On was the working title for Wedding of Dreams.

Starting the music portion of the program today for my @hallmarkchannel sequel to “Summer of Dreams” whose working title is…. “Dream On”! SO excited to get rolling soon with @RobertGant @HuttonPascale and the whole team! 🎥💕🌈💋💃 🇨🇦 — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) April 10, 2018

