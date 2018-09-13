‘World of Dance’ Season 2 Winner Spoiler on Finale

Who won on the season 2 finale of World of Dance tonight? Before we get into the spoilers on the winner, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know the results.

Going into the finale, there were four acts left, each from one of the four categories – Junior, Junior Team, Upper and Upper Team. The four finalist acts are contemporary dancer Michael Dameski, hip hop group S-Rank, hip hop group The Lab, and contemporary duo Charity & Andres. Each of these acts had two routines to prepare and each team was assigned either a judge or the host to pick a song for them. Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough make up the judges’ panel, while Jenna Dewan (of Step Up) is the host.

Each of the performers brought their A-game tonight, but it seemed like the groups really had the most impact. In the end, though, only one act won the $1 million prize. And it was … The Lab.

For the first round of scores, Charity & Andrews received a total of 94.3, S-Rank got 93, Dameski received a 95.7, and The Lab was put into first place with a 97.

When it comes to each act’s second performance of the night, the song choice was left up to them, not the judges.

A few acts from season 1 came aboard to perform, breaking up the finale performances a bit. Judge Derek Hough even joined in as a surprise.

As the second performances were executed, more scores were delivered. S-Rank received a 93.5, while Charity & Andres got a 94.3. Michael Dameski then receives a 96.3, which bumps out Charity & Andres. The Lab then took the stage and for their second performance, the score they got was … 97.5.

Talk about a switch up! @IntheLab247 change their style dancing to @JohnMayer’s “Waiting On The World To Change.” Think it’s a $1M performance? #WorldofDance pic.twitter.com/6ZunflxjCH — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) September 13, 2018

So, The Lab wins season 2! They actually competed in season 1 and were knocked out, so this is a true triumph.

For Charity & Andres’ performances tonight, they danced their first routine to a modern remix of “Ain’t No Sunshine”, assigned by Derek Hough. Their second dance was to “Legendary” by Welshly Arms. Host Jenna Dewan chose Michael Dameski’s first song, which was “Dive” by Ed Sheeran. For his second dance, he performed a routine to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child.

S-Rank’s first performance was to “Headband” by BYOB, which was assigned to them by Jennifer Lopez, and their second performance was to “It’s Going Down” by Yung Joc. Winning group The Lab danced to “Work It” by Missy Elliott for their first routine and judge Ne-Yo picked the song. Changing up the dynamic, The Lab then executed their second dance to the song “Waiting for the World to Change” by John Mayer.

Going into the finale, World of Dance judge Derek Hough sat down with Access Online to talk about the show, as well as his upcoming solo tour. He said that he gets emotional and invested in some of the performers, so going into the finale is nerve-wracking. Hough said that all four of the finalists were “so good”.

