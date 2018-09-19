Zurcaroh on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale 2018

Tonight, audiences will learn the results of the America’s Got Talent finale. Who will win? Who will walk away with $1 million?

Last night, Zurcaroh impressed judges and audiences alike with their explosive performance. As Tyra Banks’ Golden Buzzer act, the group highlighted acrobatic jumps and swings and earned rave reviews from the judges. Howie said, “They gave us the world. They inspired us to think that the impossible is possible. They could win this whole thing.”

Even Simon loved the group’s exhibition, exclaiming, “I’m gonna state the obvious here and say it was a sensational performance. Really. What you do is you define the word positivity.”

Zurcaroh is an aerial dance group that hails Brazil. The team is composed of non-professional dancers, which they made sure to share with the judges during their audition. They also added that they take people no matter their background or age– and whether they have the skills or not.

The group is directed by Brazilian choreographer Peterson de la Cruz Hora, who is from San Paulo. They originally formed in 2007.

The group’s website currently links to a film they recently created about a girl who fleeing from a family crisis to find shelter. Their website reads, “Too many kids suffer in a similar way. We want to give them hope and something to hold on to.” The video has over 570,000 views to date.

READ NEXT: Brian King Joseph ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale 2018