What Time Will Action Bronson’s ‘White Bronco’ Be Released?

A ction Bronson is prepping to drop his new album White Bronco. The album is set for release at 9 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday (Oct. 31) or midnight Eastern on Thursday (Nov. 1) depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight Eastern on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Bronson’s previous releases, 2015’s Mr. Wonderful and 2017’s Blue Chips 7000. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

The Album Will Drop Midnight Eastern Time on Streaming Services

Take Kanye West’s album Yandhi for example. It was originally scheduled for release on Saturday, September 29, but it would up being delayed to November. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Bronson, born Ariyan Arslani, announced the White Bronco album on April 13 via Twitter. He recently sat down for an interview with Peter Rosenberg, where he revealed more about the album. When asked who will be featured, the rapper said: “As always, my man Meyhem Lauren. I got a joint with A$AP Rocky, which is a surprise, right? It’s a good joint. Harry Fraud. Yes, it’s a beauty.” Bronson and Rocky previously collaborated on the 2013 posse cut “1 Train.”

Bronson dropped the official tracklist on October 31. In addition to Lauren and Rocky, the album features Big Body Bess and Yung Mehico, as well as production from Party Supplies, the Special Victims Unit, Daringer, KNXWLEDGE, and Samiyam. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Dr. Kimble (Prod. Harry Fraud)

2. Irishman Freestyle (Prod. Party Supplies)

3. Mt. Etna (Prod. Daringer)

4. Live From The Moon (featuring Yung Mehico) (Prod. Knxwledge)

5. White Bronco (Prod. The Special Victims Unit & Daringer)

6. Brutal (featuring Meyhem Lauren) (Prod. Party Supplies)

7. Prince Charming (Prod. Knxwledge)

8. Telemundo (Prod. Samiyah)

9. Picasso’s Ear (Prod. Knxwledge)

10. Ring Ring (featuring Big Body Bes) (Prod. Harry Fraud)

11. Swerve On Em (featuring A$AP Rocky) (Prod. Harry Fraud)

Bronson also went on to discuss the dissolution of his Adult Swim series F*ck That’s Delicious, and how White Bronco signifies a new chapter in his career. “They could use that energy and use it to promote the show that’s on their channel. My show,” he said. “They could promote the music I just put out being that we worked together for six f*cking years. It just irked me. It was an underlying thing. It wasn’t just that. It was all types of things behind the scenes that have been upsetting me for years.”

“At this moment, I’m just ready for a new endeavor,” he continued. “A new chapter. It’s been beautiful. They gave me opportunities to do things that other companies wouldn’t have allowed. I did what I wanted. I made shows out of nothing and they ended up being incredible – it’s just living life – [my show] ‘F*ck That’s Delicious’ I love that show. Let’s hope it happens again. Let’s hope we go to Brazil. Argentina – I’m trying to go to the craziest places possible if we do another season… Sh*t happens and it is what it is.”